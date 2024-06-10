Olympic body boss Bach: Games not affected by new elections in France

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach speaks during the "Stuttgarter Sportgespräch" event. Tom Weller/dpa

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach believes the Olympic Games in Paris this summer won't be affected by the announcement of new elections in France.

Early official results from the European Parliament elections confirmed a landslide win for France's far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, more than doubling the vote share of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group.

The resounding defeat led Macron to dissolve the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Sunday and announce elections for just a few weeks' time.

Bach, however, said on Monday during an event in Paris that the political situation in the country won't affect the preparations for the Olympics.

"France is used to holding elections, they will do it again, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympic Games," Bach said.

French politicians are united in their support for the Games, he added. "I have no indication that this unity will break down now, just a few days before the start of the Games," he said.

Those close to Macron also said that the Summer Games were in no way under threat. All state services had been involved for a long time and preparations were thorough. "The Olympic Games are therefore not affected by this decision," they said on Monday.

Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo, however, said she found it "difficult to understand" why Macron wanted to plunge the country into political uncertainty so shortly before the Games and called the move "another coup" by the president.

The French elections are to take place on June 30 and July 7, while the Games open on July 26 and run until August 11.

Tony Estanguet, president of the French organizing committee, said his team was "more determined than ever" to make the Games a success.

"There have been about 10 elections since we launched the bid for the Olympic Games and we have understood how we need to work with public stakeholders," he said.