Olympic body boss Bach: Games not affected by new elections in France

President of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Thomas Bach stands in the finish area during the men's Triathlon Super Sprint of the ITU World Triathlon Series/World Championship. Marcus Brandt/dpa

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach believes the Olympic Games in Paris this summer won't be affected by the announcement of new elections in France.

Early official results from the European Parliament elections confirmed a landslide win for France's far-right National Rally, led by Marine Le Pen, more than doubling the vote share of President Emmanuel Macron's centrist group.

The resounding defeat led Macron to dissolve the National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, on Sunday and announce elections for just a few weeks' time.

Bach, however, said on Monday during an event in Paris that the political situation in the country won't affect the preparations for the Olympics.

"France is used to holding elections, they will do it again, there will be a new government and everyone will support the Olympic Games," Bach said.

French politicians are united in their support for the Games, he added. "I have no indication that this unity will break down now, just a few days before the start of the Games," he said.

Those close to Macron also said that the Summer Games were in no way under threat. All state services had been involved for a long time and preparations were thorough. "The Olympic Games are therefore not affected by this decision," they said on Monday.