Olympic BMX star shares motivations, struggles

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WOOD) — Olympic cyclist Hannah Roberts is sharing an inside scoop into her life just before she competes in Paris.

“Riding for Team U.S.A., that’s everything,” Roberts said. “Basically, a lot of my life is just like, I want to be the best person that I can be to represent America on the biggest stage in the world.”

BMX rider Nick Bruce is on the journey to Paris and fatherhood

She talks about what her Olympic tattoo means to her and how the games shape how she represents herself online and in person.

“The gold medal’s always on my mind and I know it’s in reach,” she said.

Watch the interview in the video player above for more of Roberts’ story.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.