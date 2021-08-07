Olympic Bets for Saturday, August 7

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

With closing ceremonies of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics just around the corner (Sunday at 7 AM ET), we only have one more day left to enjoy the best athletes in the world. Saturday brings us the conclusion of the men’s baseball competition as well as the gold medal game in men’s soccer. There will be no shortage of big moments Saturday morning.

MEN’S BASEBALL

The USA and Japan will meet in the gold medal game at 6 AM ET Saturday morning. Neither country has captured a gold medal in men’s baseball so both teams will be hungry considering they are arguably the best baseball nations in the world.

Japan’s professional league - the Nippon Professional Baseball League — paused its season to allow its players to represent Samurai Japan at the Olympics. They came into the tournament as the betting favorites (+175) and have run the table going 4-0 SU and are getting two extra days of rest before playing for the gold.

Japan will start 23-year-old right-hander Masato Morishita who needed just 44 pitches to get through five innings versus Mexico in the group stage. He is the reigning rookie of the year in the Central Division in the NPB and has a 2.03 ERA through his first 31 starts in the NPB.

America will counter with righty Nick Martinez. The former Texas Ranger has been pitching in Japan for the last three seasons and owns a 2.03 ERA this season. Martinez will come into Saturday morning’s match on good rest and picked up a win in his only other start where he struck out nine South Koreans over five innings of one-run ball.

These two teams met in the playoff round and Japan won 7-6 in extra innings. We aren’t expecting that kind of offense on Saturday and think with so much on the line, runs will be at a premium. Each team will also have every pitcher available meaning struggling relievers will have a short leash.

Prediction: USA/Japan Under 8.5 (-110)

MEN’S SOCCER

Canada’s women’s soccer team captured the gold on Friday with Spain and Brazil looking to do the same Saturday morning. Spain and Brazil came into Tokyo as the betting favorites and it is no fluke that both nations will be playing for gold at 7:30 AM ET.

Despite Spain coming into the tournament at +275 to capture gold, it enters Saturday’s match as slight underdogs (+200) to the reigning gold medal winners. Brazil took home gold in Rio in 2016, silver in London in 2012 and bronze in Beijing in 2008. Spain hasn’t won a medal since a silver in 2000 at the Sydney Olympics but this is a team that has players who have gone on deep Champion’s League runs this year and represented Spain in the Euros last month.

Spain has a few things going for them which was why the books had them as the betting favorite before the tournament began. La Liga, the professional league in Spain, has made all Spaniards available (under 24 years of age with the exception of three players) which is a big advantage. The Spaniards have played lights-out defense over their five games and have allowed Under 1.5 goals in four of those games.

The Under is a combined 3-7 between these two nations and we have no problem hitting the Under one more time in this massive final.

The books are quite aware of the potential lack of goals as the Under 2.5 is paying -220. We are playing the Under 2 (-125) instead, but are also adding some Spain to lift the trophy (win in full time, extra time or penalties) at -105.

Prediction: Spain/Brazil Under 2 (-125) and Spain to lift the trophy (-105)

THE PLAYS

- Men’s baseball — USA/Japan Under 8.5 (-110)

- Men’s soccer — Spain/Brazil Under 2 (-125) and Spain to lift the trophy (-105)

