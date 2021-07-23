The Olympic athletes with Minnesota ties to watch for this year

Minnesota is well represented on Team USA as the the Tokyo Olympics kick off today.

Driving the news: More than a dozen athletes with ties to the state are set to compete in events ranging from shot put to rifle shooting.

Ski-U-Mah! The lineup includes 11 current or former Gophers.

Why it matters: It's fun to cheer for our hometown heroes as they go for the gold!

What to watch: It turns out we're a gymnastics powerhouse. Minnesota natives Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum and Shane Wiskus are all competing in the fan-favorite event.

Here are a few more local athletes to keep on your radar:

Regan Smith of Lakeville will compete in the 100-meter backstroke and the 200-meter butterfly, while Gopher Bowe Becker is on the men's relay team.

Edina grad Jordan Thompson is a star front-row attacker on our top-ranked women's volleyball team.

Gable Steveson, the Gophers' undefeated heavyweight, is vying to become one of the USA wrestling's youngest gold medalists.

BMX racer Alise Willoughby of St. Cloud is on her third trip to the games. She won silver in 2016.

Two Hopkins alums — Team USA's Joe Klecker and Liberia's Joseph Fahnbulleh — will compete in the track and field events.

How to watch: The Games air on NBC, channel 11 here in the Twin Cities, and its streaming service, Peacock.

And keep your eye out for local watch parties and events. Vertical Endeavors, for example, plans to show events featuring Shoreview native Kyra Condie at its area climbing gyms.

A full schedule of events is available here.

