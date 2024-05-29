Are the Olympic anti-sex beds really anti-sex? Designer reveals just how sturdy mattresses are

They won’t be getting gold medals for abstinence.

Athletes hoping to get frisky during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris appeared to have their dreams dashed after organizers announced they were ordering the same “anti-sex” beds used at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

But the 16,000 modular mattresses made by Japanese company Airweave and sent to the City of Love ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26 are safe for sex, The Post can reveal.

Photographs of the twin-size mattresses — made of polyethylene and set up on cardboard bed frames — recently raised eyebrows, with many speculating they were designed to deter any amorous activity.

However, looks can be deceiving.

Airweave US’ Chief Operating Officer Brett Thornton told The Post that the cardboard frames are even “designed far sturdier than typical wooden bed frames,” meaning athletes can go for the gold on the mattresses night after night.

When pressed to confirm whether or not the competitors can have sex on the beds, a rep for Thornton pointed to a statement originally given to the Japan Times by Airwave CEO Motokuni Takaoka.

“Sex is sex, whether it’s on our mattress or somebody else’s,” Takaoka told the publication. “We just wanted to create a mattress that is stronger than normal mattress. We’re only focused on sleep; we’re not concerned with anything else that happens on the bed.”

Airweave has been working with Olympic athletes since the 2008 Games in Beijing but became an official partner for the Tokyo Games in 2020.

At that Games, organizers implemented an “intimacy ban” amid the COVID pandemic.

The Airweave beds were subsequently dubbed “anti-sex” — a term that gained traction given their twin size and the fact they were made of polyethylene.

Photographs of the twin-size mattresses — made of polyethylene and set up on cardboard bed frames — recently raised eyebrows, with many speculating they were designed to deter any amorous activity. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Sixteen thousand modular mattresses made by Japanese company Airweave are being sent to the City of Love ahead of the opening ceremony on July 26. AP

It’s all about comfort — not kink

While the Airweave mattresses may not look ideal for lovemaking, they are said to be surprisingly comfortable, ensuring every athlete gets seriously good sleep.

Each mattress is comprised of three separate blocks that come in varying grades of firmness (firm, moderate and soft) so they can be customized for different body types.

Upon arrival at the Olympic Village, each athlete will be scanned by an artificial intelligence-powered app so that they can have a mattress made to match their needs.

For instance, most swimmers have a lean build, meaning their mattress will most likely be comprised of three soft blocks.

Rugby players, on the other hand, have a build that usually requires a firm block in the middle.

Each Airweave mattress is comprised of three separate blocks that come in varying grades of firmness (firm, moderate and soft) so they can be customized for different body types. Airweave

Upon arrival at the Olympic Village, each athlete will be scanned by an artificial intelligence-powered app so that they can have a mattress made to match their needs. Airweave

The mattress blocks are entirely washable and hypoallergenic, meaning there won’t be any worry about bedbugs infesting the Olympic Village. Airweave

Seriously good sleep

Airweave said that studies have shown that their mattress’ polyethylene material “promotes deeper, quality sleep by allowing better distribution of weight, effortless turning and optimal spinal alignment.”

Meanwhile, the company claimed polyethylene has been “scientifically proven” to result in deep sleep that lasts 308% longer than that which occurs on a regular memory foam mattress.

During the Tokyo Games, American fencer Katharine Holmes claimed that the mattresses were comfortable compared to other beds she had slept on while traveling for competitions.

“I don’t wake up in the middle of the night in screaming agony,” she stated, defending the Airweave products in an interview with Business Insider.

Additionally, the mattress blocks are entirely washable and hypoallergenic, meaning there won’t be any worry about bedbugs infesting the Olympic Village.

That’s of particular relief, given that Paris was plagued by the parasites last summer.

Airweave said that studies have shown that their mattress’ polyethylene material “promotes deeper, quality sleep by allowing better distribution of weight, effortless turning and optimal spinal alignment.” AP

Meanwhile, the mattresses are 100% recyclable, meaning they’re perfect for Olympic organizers, who have sustainability at top of mind.

“I hope that Paris 2024’s efforts to reduce its impact will show that it is possible to do things differently,” Georgina Grenon, director of environmental excellence for the organizing committee, recently told the AFP.

Wild sex — anywhere and everywhere

While the Airweave mattress will withstand wild nights of sex, amorous athletes don’t require beds to get bawdy.

Over the years, stories about wild romps among Olympians have abounded in the media — and the sizzling sex sessions seemingly take place anywhere and everywhere.

ESPN quoted one kinky competitor as saying they had sex on a balcony at the 2004 Games in Athens before being busted by a fellow athlete.

Meanwhile, the Mirror reported that an orgy occurred among Olympians in a hot tub one year.

The same publication also cited one two-time gold medalist as saying: “I’ve seen people having sex right out in the open. On the grass, between buildings, people are getting down and dirty.”

Organizers are anticipating that this year’s competitors will be as horny as ever, ordering 300,000 condoms to be delivered to the Olympic Village alongside the Airweave beds.