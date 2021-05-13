Olympians Felix, Delle Donne headline “Lead with Love” campaign

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Track great Allyson Felix and WNBA star Elena Delle Donne are using their platform as professional athletes to make change in their communities, in part, through P&G’s “Lead with Love” campaign. Heading toward the Tokyo Games, both athletes star in the film “Your Goodness is Your Greatness.”

Recommended Stories