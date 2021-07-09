Olympians describe how not having their families at the Olympics will impact them

The Telegraph

The second round of the Scottish Open experienced a bizarre and troubling start here when a spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag. As McIlroy and world No 1 Jon Rahm looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Inevitably, there will be questions posed about the security at this $7 million event. This is the first time that fans have been allowed in to watch a British golf event since the pan