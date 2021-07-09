Olympians describe how not having their families at the Olympics will impact them
U.S. and international athletes describe what they'll miss most about not being able to have their family at the games.
NABJ has requested a meeting with executives Disney and ESPN while expressing "outrage" over a recent New York Times report.
Bleacher Report has named Saquon Barkley the New York Giants' worst NFL draft mistake of the past five years.
Rahm was announced on the first tee as the US Open champion, Race to Dubai leader and world number one.
“You can’t insult Bill Belichick worse than what N’Keal Harry did."
A fisherman who wished to remain anonymous landed a massive German brown trout that was certified as a world record by the IGFA.
Curry on Thursday expressed his opinion on the Warriors potentially adding two lottery picks this year in the draft.
There are cameras and microphones everywhere at the NBA Finals, and they happened to catch an interaction late in Game 2 that was going viral before the game was even over. It was Phoenix coach Monty Williams, talking only to Suns center Deandre Ayton during a time out and trying desperately to cheer him up on what was a slow night statistically against the Milwaukee Bucks. Ayton's head was down.
The second round of the Scottish Open experienced a bizarre and troubling start here when a spectator brazenly walked on to a teebox and took a club from Rory McIlroy’s bag. As McIlroy and world No 1 Jon Rahm looked on in befuddlement, the man took a few swings before officials eventually arrived to lead him away. Inevitably, there will be questions posed about the security at this $7 million event. This is the first time that fans have been allowed in to watch a British golf event since the pan
Conor McGregor predictably acted out when he came face to face with Dustin Poirier after a raucous UFC 264 press conference.
So many Brooks Koepka-Bryson DeChambeau memes.
Charles Barkley has seen a lot of great athletes up close, but Tom Brady's commitment to the grind was still impressive.
Uefa have opened proceedings against England over the "use of a laser pointer" which appeared to be shone in the face of Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel before Harry Kane's semi-final-deciding penalty. The spot-kick, which helped book England's place in their first men's European Championship, was already the subject of controversy after Raheem Sterling was accused of diving in the first half of extra time at Wembley on Wednesday night. Harry Kane’s penalty was saved by Schmeichel but the T
“I always remember that I am in this position to open doors and light the path that others walk down,” Taylor tweeted. Sports journalist Maria Taylor, who has been at the center of accusations of racial favoritism at ESPN and specific acts of racism by colleague Rachel Nichols, is finally breaking her silence. Other than doing her job as a commentator for NBA games on the network, Taylor has been silent on both Twitter and Instagram — until Wednesday.
A shirtless Nikita Kucherov didn't hold back as he touched on a number of topics after the Lightning beat the Canadiens to win the Stanley Cup again.
After making controversial "diversity" comments, Nichols has been bumped from her role while Taylor has been promoted.
Former Philadelphia 76ers coach Brett Brown apologized to Mikal Bridges' mother for making the trade.
Watch the Suns' coach and former Irish player motivate one of his key players.
Journeyman pitcher Daniel Camarena, in just his second major league appearance, hit a grand slam off Max Scherzer in the Padres' comeback win.
So clinical has Novak Djokovic's form been during the Wimbledon fortnight that it is tempting to suggest the All England Club engravers are already etching his name on the trophy for a sixth time. Five-time winner and defending champion Djokovic will contest his 10th Wimbledon and 41st Grand Slam semi-final on Friday against 22-year-old Canadian Denis Shapovalov who has reached this stage for the first time in his career. Add in the fact that Djokovic's gaze is locked on winning his 20th Grand Slam title to match record holders Roger Federer and Rafa Nadal and his career record against Shapovalov reads 6-0, and a place in the final looks a formality.
Four-star WR C.J. Williams announced the final five schools left in his recruitment.