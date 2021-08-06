Olympians arrive home to a hero's welcome
Olympians from across the globe are greeted with adoring fans and proud countries.
Gable Steveson, named after US wrestling legend Dan Gable, upsets Georgia’s Geno Petriashvili to win his first Olympic gold medal.
Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady didn't mince words describing his fellow NFL players in his Instagram story Thursday.
Named after a wrestling legend, Steveson did his namesake proud with a thrilling win over a three-time world champion.
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made it clear -- his "rights" are more important than doing everything possible to fight COVID.
Damian Lillard was asked what he thought of Portland's first week in NBA free agency, and his answer was fascinating. By Adam Hermann
The Steelers looked good in their first preseason game of the year.
Aaron Rodgers still has his legendary accuracy.
Nelly Korda leads Aditi Ashok by three shots but may also have to contend with the weather in the final round of the women's Olympic golf tournament.
Nine-time gold medalist Carl Lewis ripped the U.S. men's 4x100-meter relay team after they finished sixth in their heat and failed to make the final.
The Cowboys have reportedly reached out to an MLB club about Dak Prescott's arm, Jason Garrett rubs NY press the wrong way, and Canton talk.
Asher-Smith ran a storming bend to help the team qualify for the final and said she had needed just a few more days to get fit for the 100m, while Britain’s men’s team also qualified as USA bundled their changeovers
Dalton Del Don is joined by Derek Carty to go over the fantasy football news of the day and pick his favorite, and least favorite, player at each position heading into draft season. Derek also details what goes into his BLITZ projections and explains why rookies are so difficult to project.
Her performance in the Tokyo 2020 games had propelled her to new heights of popularity.
‘No thank you,’ bronze winner Sarah Robles finally responds
Zach Fulton is the third Giants lineman in the last week to announce his retirement, joining Joe Looney and Todd Davis.
The rare feat - called an "Olimpico" in honor of a 1924 goal from Argentina's Cesáreo Onzari - typically comes once in a career, if at all.
But are the Warriors interested in Simmons at the price the 76ers are asking?
Phil Mickelson tried the armlock putting method Thursday in Memphis, but will the experiment on the greens continue?
The United States men have won a track gold medal at every modern Olympics in which they've participated. Maybe not for long.
Here's what happened on Day 14 of the Tokyo Games.