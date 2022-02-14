Olympian Nick Baumgartner returns to U.S. after gold medal win
- Nick BaumgartnerAmerican snowboarder
Nick Baumgartner, Team USA's oldest member, arrived in Beijing with three Olympic appearances but no medals. He'll leave as perhaps the best story of the Games.Driving the news: Baumgartner, 40, and Lindsey Jacobellis, 36, won gold on Saturday in the new mixed team snowboard cross event, becoming the oldest and second-oldest snowboarders ever to medal.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"You're never too late to take what you want f
Eileen Gu, the 18-year-old U.S.-born skier, who last week won gold added to Team China's medal count on Tuesday by winning silver in the women’s freestyle skiing slopestyle at the Beijing Winter Olympics.The big picture: The U.S. added to its medal tally on Day 11 of the Beijing Games, winning a bronze in the men's speedskating team pursuit. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free Team USA skate during the Olympic men's team pursuit fi
Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, who is at the center of a doping controversy, reportedly argued that there was a mix-up with her grandfather's medication after she tested positive for banned drug trimetazidine.Veteran International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Denis Oswald on Tuesday said that Valieva's lawyers claimed that the test was the result of an accident, according to The Associated Press."Her argument was this contamination...
The world's top anti-doping authority will investigate the entourage of 15-year-old Valieva, the skater having tested positive for a banned drug plunging her into a doping scandal at the Beijing Winter Olympics.Her urine sample, showing presence of Trimetazidine, was collected on Dec. 25 last year. But the results were only reported to official bodies on Tuesday (February 8), the day after her dazzling performance in the Capital Indoor stadium to the stirring sound of Maurice Ravel's "Bolero".An automatic provisional suspension, imposed after any positive test, was lifted by the Russian Anti-Doping Agency on Wednesday (February 9). But the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) have filed appeals to CAS to reinstate it, sport's highest court said.Valieva, whoes Olympic future will be decided after a Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) hearing that started at 8:30 p.m. Beijing time (1230 GMT), effortlessly completed a clean run-through of her short programme in practice on Sunday (February 13).
Kaillie Humphries won a gold medal and Elana Meyers Taylor silver in the first-ever Winter Olympics monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday morning local time.The big picture: This is Humphries' third Olympic gold medal and her first as a U.S. citizen. She moved to the U.S. after alleging a Canadian coach had mentally and verbally abused her.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThis was Meyers Taylor's fourth winter Olympics meda
Team USA had a medal-fueled day at the 2022 Winter Olympics, catapulting the U.S. near the top of the leaderboard.
The Olympic champion was flooded with congratulations following her confession.
Richardson was not allowed to compete in the Summer 2020 Games after a failed drug test, but Valieva can compete after failing a doping test.
