Olympian, NCAA champion and UO record-holder Micah Williams taking a shot at football

Oregon's Micah Williams, left, wins his heat of the men's 100 meter preliminaries on the first day of the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships Wednesday June 8, 2022 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore.

Oregon football’s latest roster addition has no high school recruiting profile or star rankings attached to his name.

But he is an Olympian.

And his speed is world class.

Micah Williams, a record-setting redshirt junior sprinter for the Ducks' track and field program, is chasing a spot on the football team.

Despite his obvious gifts — his wind-legal 100-meter school record of 9.86 seconds makes him the second-fastest performer in collegiate history — the sculpted 5-foot-8, 176-pound Williams has no notable football experience.

The Portland native who attended Benson High beginning in 2016 wasn’t listed on the Techmen’s football rosters in 2016, 2017 or 2018 and the school didn’t field a football team during his senior year of 2019-20.

Micah Williams crosses the finish line in the first round of the men’s 100 meters on day one of the USA Outdoor Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene Thursday, July 6, 2023.

On the track, though, he excelled.

Williams was a three-time Gatorade Oregon boy’s track and field runner of the year, a two-time state champion and remains the Oregon high school record-holder in the 100 (10.21) and 200 (21.03).

At Oregon, he won an NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships title in the 60 as a freshman in 2021 then went on to finish fifth in the finals of the 100 during the U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials to earn a spot in Team USA's relay pool for the Summer Games in Tokyo.

Williams injured his left hamstring early in the 2023 indoor season and was limited for the start of the outdoor season as he eased his way back into 100-meter races.

He won his second straight Pac-12 title in May then finished seventh at the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships despite running a season-best 9.99.

This article originally appeared on Register-Guard: Sprinter Micah Williams chasing a spot on Oregon football team