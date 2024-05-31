Olympian Michael Phelps, NFL MVP Matt Ryan to play in AmFam Championship celebrity foursome

The American Family Insurance Championship will once again have a celebrity foursome play a scramble during the PGA Tour Champions event, a group led by two-time major champion and Wisconsin native Andy North.

The AmFam Championship, hosted by Edgerton native and Madison resident Steve Stricker, will be held June 7-9 at University Ridge Golf Course in Verona. Stricker is the tournament's defending champion.

North will be joined by Michael Phelps, who won 23 Olympic gold medals and 28 total in his swimming career. Phelps was part of the celebrity foursome last summer.

Joining North and Phelps will be 2016 NFL MVP Matt Ryan, who went to four Pro Bowls and a Super Bowl with the Atlanta Falcons. He finished his playing career after the 2022 season with the Indianapolis Colts, and has moved to an analyst role with CBS Sports.

The fourth player will be named later.

Previous celebrity guests to play with North over the years include Jack Nicklaus, Juli Inkster, Brett Favre, Mark Tauscher, Derek Jeter and the late Toby Keith.

The group will play in a 9-hole scramble on Saturday June 8 (the tournament's second round), teeing off from the 10th hole at approximately 2 p.m., following the final tournament group for the day.

