Olympian Kristie Mewis Comes Out, Is in Relationship with Sam Kerr

Samantha Kerr and Kristie Mewis relationship announcement.

We love a little head-to-head.

Olympian soccer players Kristie Mewis and Sam Kerr, who played for Team USA and Team Australia respectively, set Twitter abuzz when their teams faced off against one another in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Photos of them went viral of the pair hugging after the game, and sitting near one another. Some on social media pegged it as a sign of good sportsmanship between two competitors. Others thought there might be more to the story, and indeed there was.

In the days to follow the viral images, Kerr confirmed that she and Mewis were in a relationship. She posted a photo of the pair to Instagram kissing with a heart as the caption, tagging Mewis. Mewis then uploaded a photo of the two to Instagram stories.

While Kerr had been known to date women in the past, having been in a long-term relationship with Nikki Stanton, another American soccer player, there had only been speculation about Mewis previously. The announcement of the relationship, also then, serves as her official coming out.

Mewis, and the rest of the Team USA women's soccer team went home with the bronze medal. Other out members of the team include Tierna Davidson, Adrianna Franch, Kelley O'Hara, and captain Megan Rapinoe.