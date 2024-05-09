Olympiakos 2-0 Aston Villa (Agg 6-2): What Emery said

[Getty Images]

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery speaking to TNT Sports: "We got to be in Europe at the end of last season and this year we enjoyed it, but to win is very difficult and we are in the process [of developing].

"They [Olympiakos] deserve to be in the final. We lost it in the first 90 minutes at home and we were not competitive. We started this first half well, they scored but we controlled the game, but we were not clinical.

"This is an experience for us at Aston Villa after a long time [of not being in Europe] and again we are going to compete in Europe next year.

"Of course we are a little bit disappointed, a little bit frustrated but we have to move on quick. We started the first leg and maybe we were favourites but after the first leg we weren't.

"We have to try to finish the season and for it to be very amazing [by qualifying for the Champions League]."

On how to bounce back after the past few results: "Firstly, get back to Birmingham. Then tomorrow rest and Saturday we focus on the match on Sunday against Liverpool.

"We are motivated and excited for it. Yes, today we are disappointed but only one team can win, so for us to continue with the frustration doesn't make sense.

"My message is clear. Move on and we have to try and finish the season doing an amazing season, particularly if we manage to achieve the last objective. Even without it [Champions League] we are in Europe in the Europa League.

"We will go over what we have done in the last two legs against Olympiakos and try to learn and take positives from it, take the information from it. Take the experience. Recover, reset and move on."