Olympiacos vs Fiorentina: How to watch Europa Conference final, stream link, team news

Fiorentina hopes the second time is the charm when they meet Olympiacos in the third ever Conference League Final on Wednesday, as another European final takes place in Greece.

The sides meet up at Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, home of Olympiacos' domestic rivals AEK Athens, to see who will join AS Roma and West Ham United on the list of Conference League champions.

Roma beat Feyenoord in the premiere final, while West Ham beat Fiorentina 2-1 last season.

Now La Viola aim to come out on the winning side at the end of an emotionally-challenging season which saw their American general manager Joe Barone die in season at age 57.

Fiorentina finished eighth on the Serie A table and will play in the Conference League next season unless they beat Olympiacos to claim a group stage place in the Europa League.

The same can be said for Greek Super League side Olympiacos, who finished third on their league table.

How to watch Conference League Final, start times, stream link

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday, May 29

Stadium: Agia Sophia Stadium in Athens, Greece

How to watch: Paramount+ and TUDN USA

Focus on Olympiacos, team news

Olympiacos are led by Jose Luis Mendilibar, the 63-year-old Spaniard who would add a Conference League title to the Europa League crown he earned with Sevilla last season. Wolves star Daniel Podence has been fantastic on loan to the Greeks, while Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi leads the club in goals, and veteran winger Konstantinos Fortounis is a near-constant threat.

Focus on Fiorentina, team news

Argentine winger Nicolas Gonzalez, 26, is Fiorentina's top attacker, but Vincenzo Italiano's side prides itself on being tough to breakdown. Center back Lucas Martinez Quarta is a star and will hope to limit the danger that reaches goalkeeper Pietro Terracciano.