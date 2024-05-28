Olympiacos vs Fiorentina predicted XIs: Confirmed team news and probable line-ups

The 2024 Europa Conference League final takes centre stage on Wednesday 29th May as Olympiacos take on Fiorentina at the OPAP Arena in Athens, kicking off at 8pm (UK time).

An intriguing encounter is in store in this final, with both sides having reasons to be confident that they can claim rare continental gold.

Home glory or Italian revenge?

Olympiacos have only ever lifted one Uefa trophy –the Balkans Cup back in 1963 — but the fact that they are playing in a major final that is not only being held in their country but in a stadium just 15km from their Piraeus home should see plenty of support flood their way.

While Fiorentina could be outnumbered in terms of support, the Violets have what could be crucial experience on their side, having been beaten 2-1 by West Ham in the final of this competition last season. They are now the first-ever team to have reached the final of Europe’s newest premier competition on more than one occasion.

The Greeks have arguably had the trickier route to the final, claiming impressive victories against the likes of Fenerbahce and Aston Villa in previous rounds, while their recent form will stand them in good stead heading into Wednesday, with five wins and just one defeat from their last eight matches in all competitions.

Fiorentina’s path to the final on paper looked like a simpler route. However, the Violets were made to work hard for each of their knockout stage successes over Maccabi Haifa, Plzen and Club Brugge, with only one of these ties separated by more than one goal on aggregate (2-0 v Plzen)

Both sides are already assured of Europa Conference League football next season through their domestic campaigns — although both must go through the qualifying stages — and so this is their last chance to join the ranks of the Europa League from August. There should be very little to separate the two on the night and a close encounter could be in store.

Europa Conference League final team news

Olympiacos manager Jose Luis Mendilibar has a number of injury issues affecting his team selection, with at least three first-team players expected to miss out.

Doron Leidner, Giulian Biancone and Bandiougou Fadiga are all expected to miss Wednesday’s final, while Argentine Francsico Ortega faces a late fitness test to assess his availability.

Fiorentina boss Vincenzo Italiano, meanwhile, has an almost fully fit squad available to him, with forward Riccardo Sottil the only notable absentee as he misses out with a broken collarbone.

Central midfielder Giacomo Bonaventura scored for the Violets in last year’s defeat to West Ham and will likely start in this final while Nicolas Gonzalez, who led the goalscoring charts for Fiorentina in Serie A with 11, should also be involved from the start off of the wing.

Europa Conference League final predicted line-ups:

Olympiacos (4-3-3): Tzolakis; Quini, Carmo, Retsos, Rodinei; Iborra, Hezze, Chiquinho; Podence, El Kaabi, Fortounis.