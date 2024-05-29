Olympiacos score in extra-time to win Conference League title

Olympiacos celebrates victory at the end of the UEFA Europa Conference League Final soccer match between Olympiacos FC and AC Fiorentina at the Agia Sophia stadium. Fabio Sasso/ZUMA Press Wire/dpa

Ayoub El Kaabi scored in extra-time to secure Olympiacos a dramatic 1-0 win against Fiorentina and the Conference League title on home soil on Wednesday.

The late breakthrough came in the 116th minute as he steered a low header inside the near post. There was a lengthy video review to double-check the goal, but once it was confirmed, history was made for Greek football at the AEK Arena in Athens.

Olympiacos gave Greece a first-ever European title after becoming only the second Greek club to reach a European final, 53 years after Panathinaikos lost the Champions Cup decider in 1971 against Johan Cruyff's Ajax.

Olympiacos are originally from Piraeus, a port city within the Athens urban area and just eight kilometres southwest of Athens' city centre.

Fiorentina, meanwhile, failed to end a title drought of more than 20 years and lost a second consecutive final in the third-tier European competition. Last year, they were defeated by West Ham.