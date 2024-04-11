Olympiacos beat Fenerbahce 3-2, Fiorentina held 0-0 in Plzen

Viktoria Plzen's Lukas Kalvach (R) and Fiorentina's Lucas Beltran battle for the ball during the UEFA Europa Conference League soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at Doosan Arena. Kamaryt Michal/CTK/dpa

Olympiacos overcame a late comeback from Fenerbahce to win their Conference League quarter-final first leg match 3-2 on Thursday while Fiorentina drew 0-0 at Victoria Plzen.

The Piraeus hosts were 3-0 up after 57 minutes from Kostas Fortounis, Stevan Jovetic and Chiquinho, seemingly weel on course towards the semi-finals.

But Fenerbahce battled back from Dusan Tadic's 68th minute penalty and Irfan Can Kahveci six minutes later to stay alive in the tie into their home leg next week.

Czech side Plzen meanwhile played to their third 0-0 draw in a row against Fiorentina, after last 16 stalemates against Switzerland's Servette who they beat on penalties.

Home goalkeeper Martin Jedlicka and his defence frustrated the Italian visitors who can however decide matters next week in Florence.

The other first leg games later on Thursday are Aston Villa v Lille and Club Brugge v PAOK.

Viktoria Plzen's Pavel Sulc (R) reacts after missing a scoring chance during the UEFA Europa Conference League soccer match between Viktoria Plzen and Fiorentina at Doosan Arena. Kamaryt Michal/CTK/dpa