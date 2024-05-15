Olympia’s Parker Moss shows it’s not just brute strength on the O-line

Editor’s note: The Orlando area is full of talented offensive linemen who are college football prospects. There has probably never been a time like this in the history of Orlando high schools. So we are celebrating this surge in talented big guys with a six-day series, “The Heavies, In the Trenches.”

Today: Hunter Moss, Olympia High

Offensive linemen are the most under appreciated players on a football team, but they are also probably the players with the hardest jobs.

They have to get down and dirty, trade slobber and sweat with the linemen across from them, take on the poking and prodding and pulling from defensive linemen. They have to know the entire offensive playbook and adjust at the line of scrimmage. It can’t be fun, or at least it doesn’t sound like fun for the common man.

“I love it. It all starts up front and you set the tone of the game and you control the game with how you play,” Olympia’s multi-positional Parker Moss said. “Being dominant over someone is the best thing you can do as an offensive lineman.”

Moss, at 6-foot-3, 285 pounds, is the No. 25-ranked player in the Sentinel’s 2025 Central Florida Super60. He loves his job and he can play all three line positions at tackle, guard and center.

He seems like a big guy, right? Well he’s not considered to be a big offensive lineman in this age of the athletic behemoths. Moss, however, knows his strengths and he hones his craft to take advantage of his strengths.

“I’m obviously I’m not the biggest O-lineman, so having the best technique is the most important thing ever,” Moss said. “Things like staying low, driving your feet is how you are going to win reps against people and how you will succeed.”

Moss has participated in numerous camps this offseason to get better.

He has great technique and is always working. He has made technique a huge part of his game, from hand placement, to arm extension, to pad level, to footwork … just everything. Moss takes advantages of all the nuances of blocking on the front line, and uses that understanding well.

“Parker is the most complete O-lineman I have ever coached. He can do it all. He can play every position,” Olympia coach Travis Gabriel said. “It’s his knowledge of the game and his will to want to be better every day, but more importantly, it’s his drive to want to dominate anybody who’s in front of him. He wants to dominate.”

The Moss family has O-line genes. Father Tom Moss played at Bowling Green and older brother Hunter Moss is currently at Colgate, but he has battled through some injuries and has had two ankle surgeries.

“My dad has been my offensive line coach since middle school,” Moss said. “It’s just always been him and he has always helped me out. My brother, who obviously plays college football, he’s been a lot of help for me, too, even just working in the front yard and stuff.”

His size does not seem as if it should be such a detriment in the recruiting game because he certainly isn’t tiny. His offers, however, do not reflect the rave reviews his coach gives him. He does have one Football Bowl Subdivision scholarship offer from Marshall, and he’s optimistic more will come.

“I feel like [recruiting] is going pretty well. Obviously, I’m not going to go Power Five, those big schools,” Moss said, “but I’m perfectly happy going FCS and going to a good academic school and getting my degree to set myself up for life. That’s the most important thing for me because football can end at any time.”

He currently carries a 3.5 unweighted GPA, so his resume and his game film will make him an attractive recruit if coaches do their homework.

Besides football, Moss also has picked up another sports hobby. He said he enjoys playing golf.

“I really love golfing. I always go with my friends,” Moss said. “I’m not very good. I shot 90 one time, but I’m getting better.”

