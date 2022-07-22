Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List

Trent Knoop
2 min read
After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.

Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.

Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

You can see the full watch list below.

CONFERENCE

SCHOOL

FIRST NAME

LAST NAME

CLASS

ACC

Clemson

Will

Putnam

SR

Miami

Jakai

Clark

JR

North Carolina State

Grant

Gibson

RS GRAD

Virginia Tech

Johnny

Jordan

GRAD

Wake Forest

Michael

Jurgens

JR

American

Memphis

Jacob

Likes

RS JR

Tulane

Sincere

Haynesworth

JR

UCF

Matt

Lee

RS JR

Big 12

Baylor

Jacob

Gall

GRAD

Iowa State

Trevor

Downing

RS SR

Kansas

Mike

Novitsky

RS SR

Oklahoma State

Preston

Wilson

SR JR

TCU

Steve

Avila

SR

West Virginia

Zach

Frazier

SO

Big Ten

Michigan

Olu

Oluwatimi

GRAD

Minnesota

John Michael

Schmitz

SR

Ohio State

Luke

Wypler Jr

JR

Penn State

Juice

Scruggs

RS SR

Purdue

Gus

Hartwig

RS SO

Wisconsin

Joe

Tippmann

JR

C-USA

UAB

Will

Rykard

RS JR

WKU

Rusty

Staats

RS JR

Independent

BYU

Connor

Pay

RS SO

Notre Dame

Jarett

Patterson

GRAD

MAC

Western Michigan

Jacob

Gideon

RS SO

Mountain West

San Diego State

Alama

Uluave

SR

PAC-12

California

Matthew

Cindric

SR

Oregon

Alex

Forsyth

SR

Oregon State

Jake

Levengood

RS JR

Stanford

Drake

Nugent

SR

USC

Brett

Neilon

RS SR

SEC

Arkansas

Ricky

Stromberg

SR

Auburn

Nick

Brahms

SR

Florida

Kingsley

Eguakun

RS SO

Georgia

Sedrick

Van Pran

RS SO

Mississippi State

LaQuinston

Sharp

RS SR

Texas A&M

Bryce

Foster

SO

Sun Belt

Coastal Carolina

Willie

Lampkin

JR

Georgia State

Malik

Sumter

RS SR

Troy

Jake

Andrews

JR

