Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List

After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.

👀 Watch him Olu Oluwatimi is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rUlnHAdYXC — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2022

Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.

Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.

The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.

The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.

Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.

You can see the full watch list below.

CONFERENCE SCHOOL FIRST NAME LAST NAME CLASS ACC Clemson Will Putnam SR Miami Jakai Clark JR North Carolina State Grant Gibson RS GRAD Virginia Tech Johnny Jordan GRAD Wake Forest Michael Jurgens JR American Memphis Jacob Likes RS JR Tulane Sincere Haynesworth JR UCF Matt Lee RS JR Big 12 Baylor Jacob Gall GRAD Iowa State Trevor Downing RS SR Kansas Mike Novitsky RS SR Oklahoma State Preston Wilson SR JR TCU Steve Avila SR West Virginia Zach Frazier SO Big Ten Michigan Olu Oluwatimi GRAD Minnesota John Michael Schmitz SR Ohio State Luke Wypler Jr JR Penn State Juice Scruggs RS SR Purdue Gus Hartwig RS SO Wisconsin Joe Tippmann JR C-USA UAB Will Rykard RS JR WKU Rusty Staats RS JR Independent BYU Connor Pay RS SO Notre Dame Jarett Patterson GRAD MAC Western Michigan Jacob Gideon RS SO Mountain West San Diego State Alama Uluave SR PAC-12 California Matthew Cindric SR Oregon Alex Forsyth SR Oregon State Jake Levengood RS JR Stanford Drake Nugent SR USC Brett Neilon RS SR SEC Arkansas Ricky Stromberg SR Auburn Nick Brahms SR Florida Kingsley Eguakun RS SO Georgia Sedrick Van Pran RS SO Mississippi State LaQuinston Sharp RS SR Texas A&M Bryce Foster SO Sun Belt Coastal Carolina Willie Lampkin JR Georgia State Malik Sumter RS SR Troy Jake Andrews JR

List