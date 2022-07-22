Olu Oluwatimi announced to Rimington Trophy Watch List
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Dave RimingtonPlayer of American football
After being a Rimington Trophy finalist last season, Olu Oluwatimi was named to the Rimington Trophy Watch List on Friday morning for the 2022 football season.
👀 Watch him
Olu Oluwatimi is on the Rimington Trophy Watch List#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/rUlnHAdYXC
— Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) July 22, 2022
Oluwatimi has joined the Wolverines as a graduate transfer after playing for the Virginia Cavaliers the past three seasons. The 310-pound center started 32 consecutive games for Virginia and played 910 snaps in 2021 which was the most of an ACC center. Oluwatimi was the first Rimington Trophy finalist in Virginia’s program history, and he was also named a second-team All-American in 2021.
Last season, Iowa’s Tyler Linderbaum won the Rimington Trophy.
The Rimington Trophy worked with PFF to put together a top-40 center watch list for the coveted trophy. In 2021 PFF ranked Oluwatimi the third-best run blocking center when he posted a 90.2 grade.
The Rimington Trophy is presented annually to the most outstanding center in Division I College Football.
Dave Rimington, the award’s namesake, was a consensus first-team All-America center at the University of Nebraska in 1981 and 1982, during which time he became the John Outland Trophy’s only two-time winner as the nation’s finest college interior lineman.
You can see the full watch list below.
CONFERENCE
SCHOOL
FIRST NAME
LAST NAME
CLASS
ACC
Clemson
Will
Putnam
SR
Miami
Jakai
Clark
JR
North Carolina State
Grant
Gibson
RS GRAD
Virginia Tech
Johnny
Jordan
GRAD
Wake Forest
Michael
Jurgens
JR
American
Memphis
Jacob
Likes
RS JR
Tulane
Sincere
Haynesworth
JR
UCF
Matt
Lee
RS JR
Big 12
Baylor
Jacob
Gall
GRAD
Iowa State
Trevor
Downing
RS SR
Kansas
Mike
Novitsky
RS SR
Oklahoma State
Preston
Wilson
SR JR
TCU
Steve
Avila
SR
West Virginia
Zach
Frazier
SO
Big Ten
Michigan
Olu
Oluwatimi
GRAD
Minnesota
John Michael
Schmitz
SR
Ohio State
Luke
Wypler Jr
JR
Penn State
Juice
Scruggs
RS SR
Purdue
Gus
Hartwig
RS SO
Wisconsin
Joe
Tippmann
JR
C-USA
UAB
Will
Rykard
RS JR
WKU
Rusty
Staats
RS JR
Independent
BYU
Connor
Pay
RS SO
Notre Dame
Jarett
Patterson
GRAD
MAC
Western Michigan
Jacob
Gideon
RS SO
Mountain West
San Diego State
Alama
Uluave
SR
PAC-12
California
Matthew
Cindric
SR
Oregon
Alex
Forsyth
SR
Oregon State
Jake
Levengood
RS JR
Stanford
Drake
Nugent
SR
USC
Brett
Neilon
RS SR
SEC
Arkansas
Ricky
Stromberg
SR
Auburn
Nick
Brahms
SR
Florida
Kingsley
Eguakun
RS SO
Georgia
Sedrick
Van Pran
RS SO
Mississippi State
LaQuinston
Sharp
RS SR
Texas A&M
Bryce
Foster
SO
Sun Belt
Coastal Carolina
Willie
Lampkin
JR
Georgia State
Malik
Sumter
RS SR
Troy
Jake
Andrews
JR