Olu Oluwatimi allowed zero pressures in his preseason debut for Seahawks

Last season, the Seattle Seahawks were engaged in a legitimate quarterback battle for the first time since the 2012 preseason. Now, the biggest position battle storyline to follow this year is up front at center.

The Seahawks’ offensive line improved dramatically in 2022, but the interior of the line was still a weakness. Seattle focused on improving this position by signing Evan Brown from the Detroit Lions, then drafting rookie Olu Oluwatimi from Michigan.

Although Brown has more experience (obviously) than Oluwatimi, do not count the former Wolverine out in this very much alive battle.

Against the Vikings, Oluwatimi impressed quite a bit.

Olu Oluwatimi in his NFL debut: 🟢 18 Pass Block Snaps

🟢 ZERO Pressures Allowed pic.twitter.com/tUgoheYYkc — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 11, 2023

In the Seattle Seahawks’ system under Pete Carroll, there are no penciled in starters. Every position can be up for grabs under his “always compete” mantra. It is a system where even a fifth round rookie can legitimately challenge an established, solid veteran.

Continue keeping an eye on the center position moving forward, this is a battle we’ll be seeing throughout the remainder of the season.

