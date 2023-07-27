Olu Fashanu taking a deep breath in face of growing expectations

INDIANAPOLIS — Penn State starting left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu enjoyed his moment in the spotlight at Big Ten Media Days on Wednesday.

That was a relatively new feeling.

“This offseason I've done a lot of work with myself mentally just realizing where I'm at and how far I've come since I started at Penn State,” Fashanu said.

More: Penn State football coach James Franklin sees 'less question marks across the board'

Fashanu, who spoke to reporters hours after being named one of the conference’s 10 preseason honorees, felt a heavy weight on his shoulders last season.

The 6-foot-6, 319-pounder went from being a relatively untested youngster with tremendous potential to first-round talent quicker than just about anyone in the country.

According to Pro Football Focus, he played 541 snaps in eight starts and earned a passing grade of 80-plus in five of them. He didn’t allow a sack on 281 dropbacks and only allowed seven total quarterback pressures (one quarterback hit and six hurries).

He was aware of the growing hype, but the pressure he felt had nothing to do with his meteoric rise up draft boards.

Olumuyiwa Fashanu at Big Ten Media Days

"I would say last year, I had high expectations for myself and the pressure came with that,” Fashanu said. “It would affect me mentally, a lot of self doubt would creep in.”

While Fashanu received a first-round grade from the NFL Draft Advisory Board after the season, he opted to stay at Penn State. The most important part of that process was also leaving the self-doubt in the rear view mirror once he decided to return.

"It came from just talking to myself, realizing how my whole process came to be,” Fashanu said. “Coming into Penn State I spent my first two years not playing, first year on the developmental squad and second year just being a backup.”

“I truly think that not only have I put in the work, but the entire coaching staff and my teammates have put the work into me to elevate my game to another level. Remembering where I came from and that I put the work in to be in that position, helps eliminate that self-doubt."

Franklin said the pressure now shifts to him and his coaching staff to make sure Fashanu’s decision to spend an extra year pays off especially since the offensive lineman is doing everything he can to improve his own draft stock.

“He’s bigger than he was last year, but not only is he bigger, but all of his testing numbers have dramatically improved — his bench press, 40-yard dash, vertical jump, his pro agility — all of them while gaining 20 pounds,” Franklin said. “I think he’s put himself in the best position to play well this year and also take those skills to a place like Indianapolis with the combine to show the type of athlete he is.”

Penn State offensive lineman Olumuyiwa Fashanu (74) plays against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022.

But Fashanu isn’t putting in that level of effort just to impress scouts.

Fashanu’s goal in coming back was to get his degree — the 20-year is on track to graduate early — and build on the success Penn State had last year. The Nittany Lions beat Utah in the Rose Bowl to finish the season with a 11-2 overall record. The only blemishes on their resume last year were losses to Michigan and Ohio State.

Can Penn State do even better in 2023?

“If I was a Penn State fan I would be extremely excited, Fashanu said, with a smile.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: PSU's Olu Fashanu welcomes the spotlight at Big Ten Media Days