Olu Fashanu named Outland Trophy player of the week

Penn State offensive lineman Olu Fashanu is widely viewed as one of the top offensive linemen in college football. And now he’s been nationally recognized as one of the top performers of the week.

Fashanu was named the Outland Trophy National Player of the Week following Penn State’s victory over Iowa in Week 4. The Outland Trophy is awarded annually to the nation’s top interior lineman in college football. Fashanu is hoping to become the second player from Penn State to win the award. Mike Reid is the only Penn State player in program history to win the award, doing so in 1969. Picking up a weekly national award is certainly helping Fashanu’s cause.

Fashanu surprised many when he decided to return to Penn State for another year of college football. Many believed he would be a first-round draft pick if he declared for the 2023 NFL draft. He still remains a likely first-round pick, according to draft experts. He could even be one of the first offensive linemen selected by an NFL team, with some draft analysts thinking he could be a potential no. 1 overall pick.

Fashanu and Penn State hope to keep things going in the right direction this week when they head to Northwestern to face the 2-2 Wildcats in Evanston. Penn State enters a bye week after this coming weekend’s Big Ten road matchup at Northwestern.

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire