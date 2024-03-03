Olu Fashanu cuts Combine workout short after thigh injury
One of the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft cut his Scouting Combine workout short on Sunday.
Former Penn State tackle Olu Fashanu ran his first 40-yard-dash, but did not take his second run and he did not do position drills. Fashanu told Stacey Dales of NFL Media that he suffered a right thigh injury.
Penn State's Pro Day is March 15 and Fashanu said he thinks he should be good to go for that workout. Fashanu ran a 5.11 40 and did the vertical and broad jumps before calling it a day.
Fashanu was a starter at left tackle for the last two seasons and he was named the Big Ten's top lineman for the 2023 season.