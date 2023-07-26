As the Big Ten got its media day frenzy underway in Indianapolis, the conference released its list of preseason honors to highlight some of the top players from around the conference. While some conferences release a full first, second, and even a third-team preseason all-conference roster, the Big Ten keeps things much simpler with a small list of the best of the best.

And this year’s list of preseason honorees from the Big Ten includes Penn State’s top NFL draft prospect, left tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu surprised many when he decided to return to Penn State for one more season of college football rather than turn pro in the 2023 NFL draft. His return could be a worthy gamble in the long run and gives Penn State a rock to count on at left tackle this fall.

Related

Best Penn State photos from Big Ten football media day

Fashanu was the only Penn State player to appear on the list of preseason honorees from the Big Ten. With just five spots for each division to highlight, some of the most notable names from Penn State not to make the cut include defensive end Chop Robinson and cornerback Kalen King.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Here is the full list of Big Ten football preseason honorees:

EAST

WEST

Follow Kevin McGuire on Threads, Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on X and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion. Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.

More Football!

Olu Fashanu among Big Ten football preseason honorees

James Franklin insists there is an actual quarterback competition at Penn State

James Franklin sees fewer questions to answer on defense in 2023

Most interesting quotes from James Franklin at Big Ten Media Day

Penn State's Beaver Stadium named toughest road environment by Big Ten media

Story originally appeared on Nittany Lions Wire