How Olu Fashanu is an All-America legend for Penn State football

Penn State football linemen Olu Fashanu and Chop Robinson are Associated Press All-Americans.

Fashanu's status is legendary at Penn State. The Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year is the first Nittany Lion offensive tackle to earn first-team All-America honors in 37 years — and the first Lion, overall, since Micah Parsons in 2019.

Fashanu was one of six Big Ten players on the AP’s first team released Monday, including Ohio State receiver and Heisman Trophy candidate Marvin Harrison Jr.

Robinson, Penn State's heralded edge rusher, was an AP third-team selection.

Both are juniors. Robinson has already declared his NFL Draft intentions — and that he will sit out the upcoming Peach Bowl vs. Mississippi. Fashanu has not gone public yet with either.

This is Fashanu’s third All-American honor this season. If he lands on either of the final two teams yet to be picked — the AFCA and Sporting News — he will be a consensus All-American. He's the first Penn State offensive tackle to earn first-team All-America honors since Chris Conlin in 1986.

Fashanu also may be the first offensive lineman selected in April's NFL Draft and is considered a likely Top 10 overall pick. The 6-foot-6, 320-pounder has started 20 games the past two seasons at left tackle, almost flawlessly protecting the blindsides of quarterbacks Sean Clifford and Drew Allar.

Fashanu may become the Lions' highest-drafted offensive lineman since Levi Brown went No. 5 overall to the Arizona Cardinals in 2007.

Meanwhile, Robinson could become a first-round draft choice this coming spring, as well. He's used an elite combination of quickness, strength and tenacity to terrorize Big Ten offensive lines the past two seasons at Penn State for a combined 17.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Penn State football: Olu Fashanu, Chop Robinson are AP All-Americans