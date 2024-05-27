Olsson 'will play again' after blood clots on brain

Olssen has been capped 47 times by Sweden [Getty Images]

Sweden midfielder Kristoffer Olsson says he will play football again after blood clots on the brain left him without motor or verbal skills.

Olsson, 28, who plays for Danish side FC Midtjylland, collapsed at home in February and was put on a ventilator in hospital.

He was transferred to a specialist neurology centre and is continuing his recovery in rehab.

Speaking to Swedish daily Aftonbladet, he said: "I feel great. I'm going to be able to play football again.

"I can move well, I can run and my memory is good. I'm getting better every day.

"I've had tubes and things on me the whole time but now I just have this little thing that helps me pee - that's all that's left."

In April, the club said he was "making significant progress" and had "regained motor function and his verbal abilities".

Tests showed he had suffered a number of blood clots because of a rare inflammation of the blood vessels in his brain.

Referring to the first few weeks after his collapse, he said: "I was basically dying. I was not contactable and I have no memories from that time."

He added: "I've got through the worst part. I've had to think, be positive and have patience with everything."

The Swede came through Arsenal's academy and made one appearance for the Gunners before joining Midtjylland after a successful loan spell in 2015.

He watched on from the stands when Midtjylland won the Danish championship on 26 May.