Olson slugs RCTC baseball team to a split with North Dakota State College of Science

Apr. 24—ROCHESTER — Griffin Olson homer in both games, including a dramatic one in the nightcap, as Rochester Community and Technical College earned a split with North Dakota State College of Science in junior college baseball on Wednesday.

Olson began his day with a solo home run to start the bottom of the first for RCTC in the first game, which NDSCS went on to win 3-2 at Mayo Field.

He then snapped a 4-4 tie with a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh in the second game to give the Yellowjackets a 5-4 walk-off victory.

Olson, a sophomore from Viroqua, Wis., had RCTC's only two hits in the first game as he went 2-for-4 and scored both runs.

RCTC had seven different pitchers throw one inning each in the first game.

The Yellowjackets used the same pitching strategy in the second game. Owen Vargas, the seventh pitcher, threw a scoreless seventh inning to collect the win.

Olson finished the nightcap 2-for-3 with a homer, double, RBI and three runs scored. Ramon Teran went 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored while Rees Campanale went 1-for-1 with an RBI.

The Yellowjackets (19-13) will play a doubleheader at Century College at 1 p.m. on Saturday and then host Century College in a doubleheader at 1 p.m. Sunday at Mayo Field.