Olly Alexander for Eurovision? We may actually have a winning shot

In it to win it: Olly Alexander - Matt Frost

The Eurovision Song Contest is still six months away, but the UK has already set out its stall in an admirably business-like way. During Saturday’s Strictly Come Dancing final, singer and actor Olly Alexander popped up unexpectedly to announce that he will be travelling to Malmö, Sweden next May in a bid to become Britain’s first Eurovision winner in 27 years.

“I really can’t believe I’m going to be a part of such a special legacy and fly the flag for the UK in the gayest way possible,” the 33-year-old said in a subsequent press release.

From Alexander, this is no throwaway remark. The Harrogate-born, Gloucestershire-raised performer has been out and proud for his entire time in the public eye. In 2018, he revealed that shortly after his pop group Years & Years signed their first record deal, a media training expert suggested it might be better “to not say anything about your sexuality at all” – advice he roundly ignored.

Instead, Alexander has firmly established himself as an advocate for LGBTQ rights and mental health awareness. When Years & Years won the Live Act of the Year prize at the 2018 GQ Awards, Alexander delivered an impassioned speech in which he urged society to make room for “all the many, many different ways there are to be a man”. He added, in the bold and unapologetic style that has become his signature: “Let’s let our men be happy, be sad, be trans, be questioning, be bisexual, be non-conforming, be feminine, be masculine!”

Though he is best known as the frontman of chart-topping trio Years & Years, Alexander’s profile spiked two years ago when he starred in It’s a Sin, Russell T Davies’s profoundly moving miniseries about the HIV-AIDS crisis. For his performance as Ritchie Tozer, a naive aspiring actor from the Isle of Wight who moves to London to find his gay tribe, Alexander was nominated for Best Actor at the BAFTAs.

Alexander had previously appeared in the cult TV series Skins and Penny Dreadful, as well as British films including 2012’s Great Expectations, but It’s a Sin was his first major lead role. For a time afterwards, his name was linked to Doctor Who, a casting rumour he always denied but which gained momentum because Davies was preparing to return to the long-running sci-fi series as showrunner.

But somewhat surprisingly, Alexander hasn’t taken on another acting role since It’s a Sin became a lockdown sensation in early 2021. Instead, he has focused his energies on the hugely successful music career that, until now, he has conducted under the Years & Years moniker.

When Years & Years formed in London in 2010, they were a three-piece comprising lead singer Alexander and two multi-instrumentalists, Emre Türkmen and Mikey Goldsworthy. They released a pair of hit albums with this lineup – 2015’s Communion and 2018’s Palo Santo – before morphing into a solo vehicle for Alexander two years ago. At the time, the singer likened bandmates’ departure to “a break-up” and said going solo was “a huge adjustment”.

Olly Alexander in It's a Sin - Ben Blackall

However, when he releases his Eurovision song – which has no confirmed title yet, though Alexander has said that it is “not a ballad” – it will be the first time he has recorded using his own name. Rebranding himself at Eurovision looks like a savvy calculated risk. Of course, he will be hoping to beat Sam Ryder’s stellar second place finish in 2022, but even if he ends up at the opposite end of the leaderboard, as the UK’s Mae Muller did in May when she finished 25th of 26 in the grand final, he will have performed as Olly Alexander in front of a huge audience. This year’s contest in Liverpool was watched by 162 million people across Europe and beyond.

Unlike Muller, who was relatively unknown before she was selected to represent the United Kingdom, Alexander has plenty of top-level performing experience. Last June, Alexander as Years & Years delivered a scintillating set on Glastonbury’s Other Stage – his fourth appearance at the UK’s leading music festival. And at the 2021 Brit Awards, he teamed up with Elton John for an incredibly poignant rendition of Pet Shop Boys’ It’s a Sin that was subsequently released as an HIV-AIDS charity single. Anyone who can hold his own next to Elton surely deserves a shot at Eurovision glory.

Crucially, Alexander also enters Eurovision with a proven track record. In 2015, Years & Years’ effervescent electropop single King reached number one in the UK and cracked the top 10 in Germany, Austria, Denmark, Switzerland, Slovenia, the Netherlands and Ireland. Later that year, Years & Years scored another continent-wide hit with Shine, an elegant midtempo track with a hint of Kate Bush’s 1980s synth-pop magic. The 2018 singles If You’re Over Me and Play (with DJ-producer Jax Jones) also appeared on various European national charts, and in 2022, Years & Years scored a 10th and to date final UK Top 40 entry with Starstruck. This shimmering disco number was taken from Night Call, the third Years & Years album and first since the moniker became a solo project for Alexander.

Olly Alexander announced he was representing the UK during Saturday's Strictly final - Guy Levy

Starstruck was later reworked as a duet with Kylie Minogue – a testament to Alexander’s high standing among his peers. He has also collaborated with Pet Shop Boys and covered Lady Gaga’s The Edge of Glory after Gaga personally asked him to contribute to her Born This Way 10th anniversary album.

When I interviewed Alexander last year, I was struck by just how shrewdly he analysed Minogue’s appeal. “She is such a rare gem of a legend because she is glamorous and iconic and a superstar, but she also feels like a friend and like someone we could be close to: someone who would understand us and not judge us,” he said. Minogue is a perennially underrated performer, but Alexander fully grasped her USP.

This pop-savvy approach should stand him in good stead at Eurovision. As a vocalist, Alexander is sleek and sultry rather than a Shirley Bassey-style showstopper, but he has cultivated a dynamic stage presence and is unafraid to push the envelope.

When he performed on BBC One on New Year’s Eve in 2021, his sensual and unapologetically queer performance attracted a smattering of complaints from viewers who deemed it “overly sexualised”. Alexander remained bullish when I asked about the backlash, saying: “If I’ve pissed off some homophobes, I feel like I’ve done a good job.”

So, for British Eurovision fans, Alexander joining the party is definitely a cause for celebration. He clearly understands the camp chaos at the contest’s core and has enough charisma to put his own stamp on the spectacle. So, roll on Malmö 2024 – we’re in it to win it.