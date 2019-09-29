Ollie Watkins' hat-trick brings Brentford rewards as Barnsley's winless run stretches on

Match-winner Ollie Watkins is enjoying his new role as a striker for Brentford - PA

Barnsley 1 Brentford 3

As Ollie Watkins celebrated a headed hat-trick to install himself as the Championship’s top scorer, it was safe to say Brentford managed to replace Neal Maupay without spending a penny.

Brighton paid £20 million for Maupay after he struck 28 times last season, but Watkins is now the division’s most prolific player. With seven goals already, he has justified Brentford’s decision to reinvent him as a striker.

“It was a top performance from Ollie,” said manager Thomas Frank, who had joked he would give Watkins five out of 10 for his display. “I think the way he converted himself into a No. 9 from a No. 10 is impressive.”

Watkins decided an unexpectedly entertaining game. As Barnsley’s winless run extended to nine games, Brentford won the battle of the sides who kicked off as the lowest scorers in the Championship. The floodgates opened for both amid the incessant rain of Oakwell.

Perhaps it never rains but it pours as Barnsley ended a drought that dated back to August while Brentford found the net on the road for the first time in 50 days to quadruple their tally of away goals. Watkins has got all four. Brentford’s problem is that the rest of their squad only have a solitary strike at Griffin Park between them.

They had to come from behind in a rare game to feature a goal in the first minute of each half. Cauley Woodrow curled in a 25-yard shot to become Barnsley’s top scorer, albeit with just two.

But the more potent Watkins responded. First, when unmarked, he headed in Mathias Jensen’s inviting cross before he capitalised from a yard when Barnsley goalkeeper Brad Collins misjudged and missed Sergi Canos’ deep centre. “All the best strikers score goals in the six-yard box,” Frank added.

Watkins completed his first hat-trick since 2016 from another Canos cross. Collins got a hand to his header but it still trickled over the line. “I don't think I've scored three headers in a season, let alone one game, so I will take that,” said Watkins. He could have completed his treble earlier: in an extraordinary few seconds, he had hit the post and bar while the profligate Said Benrahma then shot wide of an empty net.

Meanwhile Barnsley could rue a similar miss from Conor Chaplin when they led. “Defeat is hard to accept,” said manager Daniel Stendel. “If I am a Barnsley supporter, I am not happy today.”

Match details

Barnsley (4-4-2): Collins; Cavare (Thiam 74), Anderson, Halme, Williams; Brown, Sibbick, Mowatt, Thomas (Wilks 63); Chaplin (Schmidt 63), Woodrow.

Substitutes: Walton (g), Green, Styles, Pinillos.

Brentford (4-3-3): Raya; Dalsgaard, Jansson, Jeanvier, Henry; Jensen (Dasilva 85), Norgaard, Mokotjo; Canos (Pinnock 79), Watkins (Karelis 88), Benrahma.

Substitutes:Daniels (g), Mbuemo, Clarke, Zamburek.

Referee: David Webb (County Durham)

Attendance: 12,188