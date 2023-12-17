Ollie Watkins accuses Brentford fan of verbal abuse after goal celebration sparks melee

Ollie Watkins' 85th-minute goal proved the difference in west London - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Ollie Watkins singled out a Brentford supporter for verbally abusing him “all game” after his match-winning goal celebration sparked a melee on the Aston Villa striker’s return to his former club.

The England forward accused one fan of making abusive comments to him which Telegraph Sport understands were in regards to his family, while others booed him despite his move to Villa in 2020 coming on good terms – something Brentford head coach admitted he “couldn’t understand” afterwards.

“It was a bit of a feisty game, it all spurred from my celebration but that’s not down to a lack of respect for the fans,” Watkins said after several players from both teams were involved in two separate scuffles following his 85th-minute winner.

“I love the club, the players and staff, I’ve not got a bad word to say against them. But there was one person who was abusing me all game, the celebration wasn’t to anyone else but it was directed directly at him.

”[Thomas Frank] asked me why I had celebrated like that, I’m still on texting terms with him but it’s because of that reason.

“I feel like I’ve done so much for the club and they’ve done so much for me, football’s football and you can have a bit of banter but not when it’s personal. If the club don’t believe me it’s up to them - but I’ve explained it to Thomas and he knows I wouldn’t do that for no reason. It agitated me and that’s what happened.”

The red mist descended when the game suddenly turned on one tackle. By the 71st minute of an absorbing contest, Brentford were 1-0 ahead and edging towards victory over in-form, title-challenging Villa when Ben Mee scythed into Leon Bailey. Referee David Coote awarded a yellow card, but Var intervened and yellow was soon upgraded to red.

The match became fractious after Ben Mee's second-half red card - PA Wire/Jonathan Brady

Brentford head coach Frank wandered onto the pitch to complain and was booked himself. “It wasn’t a red,” he contended. “Do we want a physical contact sport or not?”

Six minutes later, Villa levelled when Leon Bailey crossed deep and, distracted by Jacob Ramsey, Mads Roerslev failed to notice Alex Moreno ghosting in to plant a stooping header past Mark Flekken for the Spaniard’s first Premier League goal.

And just eight minutes after that, Villa won it when Ramsey’s corner was flicked on by Boubacar Kamara and Watkins headed in to give his team their first victory in these parts since 1947. Then the madness began.

“Ollie is a top person of integrity,” said Frank. “I couldn’t understand why the fans were booing him.”

“I can’t explain what happened,” said Unai Emery, the Villa head coach. “I don’t understand it. I thought (Ezri) Konsa had scored.”

A game which had simmered with tension even before Mee’s expulsion exploded into two almighty melees involving almost every player. Coote allowed them to blow themselves out before dispensing an assortment of yellow cards.

Having had a penalty denied when he was taken out by Emiliano Martinez, Neal Maupay was booked for idiotically bundling over the Argentine goalkeeper with the ball yards away from the pair of them and out of play. Moments later, Martinez returned the favour. Maupay stayed down, while making his anger plain. Another punch-up followed, during which Kamara shoved Yehor Yarmoliuk and was sent off, Villa head coach Emery attempted to calm Martinez down and became the second head coach to be booked.

A goal-mouth tussle ensued after Watkins' winner - Reuters/Hannah Mckay

“I was trying to calm down my players,” argued Emery. “Emiliano was a little bit absent. Tomorrow we will speak to the players about what happened when we lost control.”

“I didn’t like what happened at the end of the game,” lamented Frank. “Head coaches, fans and players need to show more class.

Alongside the wrestling, there was a splendid football match. Defeating Manchester City and Arsenal in four head-spinning days was an obvious statement of Villa’s intent, yet titles and Champions League slots are mainly secured by felling more mundane trees such as Brentford. Brentford seemed to have answers to the questions which proved too difficult for Arsenal and City.

Villa arrived with the understandable swagger of a team unbeaten since Bonfire Night and they were in a hurry, winning a succession of early corners down their left where Roerslev struggled to contain Moreno’s fast and furious overlaps.

Unlike so many of their peers, Brentford found a way to contain Villa. They defended deeply and in the face of Villa’s urgent press, gently reshuffled, turning their back three into a quintet, while the excellent Christian Norgaard and Mikkel Damsgaard plugged the midfield holes Villa love to exploit more adroitly than Arsenal and Manchester City.

The game soon turned rollercoaster. Long before Martinez and Maupay’s coming together, Brentford might have had a early penalty when John McGinn wrestled Mee to the ground.

Then, as the first-half added time board was being hoisted by fourth official Simon Hooper, Brentford squeezed ahead. Saman Ghoddos slung in a corner from the left. It deflected away from goal off the arm of Watkins. Moreno seemed ready to clear, but as he swung his left foot, Keane Lewis-Potter nipped in from behind to guide home his first league goal since joining from Hull City at the start of last season.

Until Mee’s dismissal Brentford looked, if not secure, then increasingly comfortable as the minutes rolled on, but with Mee gone, the game would turn on its head.