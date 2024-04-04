Ollie Price: All-rounder to stay with Gloucestershire until 2026

All-rounder Ollie Price has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Gloucestershire until the end of the 2026 season.

Price came through the club's academy and has scored 1,365 first-class runs since his debut - including 763 in the County Championship last year.

He also claimed 27 wickets and took 30 catches in all formats last season.

The 22-year-old, whose older brother Tom also plays for the county, represented England Lions this winter.

"Ollie is an integral part of our growth as a cricket team and his commitment to us is really well received by his team-mates and the coaching staff," said head coach Mark Alleyne.

"Ollie is truly multi-skilled cricketer and excels across many disciplines. Ollie backs this up with a superb work ethic and attitude and I look forward to developing our relationship further as the season unfolds."