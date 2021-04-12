Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has joined a new basketball league designed to provide elite high school players another potential pathway to the NBA.

Ollie will serve as coach and director of player development for Overtime Elite, which markets itself to players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of academic education and a six-figure salary.

The league offers another possible route to reach the NBA in addition to the NCAA, the developmental G League or overseas play. It’s to start in September and features about 30 players all living and playing in a city yet to be named.

“I’m ready to get back to what I was born to do: empowering and encouraging and supporting young people, and helping them grow,” Ollie said in a statement. “There’s no better place for me to do that than OTE, an extraordinary league for extraordinary young men. I consider it my mission to help these elite athletes realize their dreams.”

Ollie was a standout guard at UConn before embarking on a 13-season NBA career. He returned to UConn as an assistant and then took over for Jim Calhoun, leading the Huskies to a national title in 2014.

Ollie was let go in March 2018 amid an NCAA investigation for violations. He fought his firing, arguing there was no just cause and the school owes him more than $10 million that was left on his contract, which ran through June 30, 2021.

Overtime Elite was recently launched through the sports media company Overtime. Among the league’s selling points: top coaching, advanced sports science and performance technologies, state-of-the-art facilities and personalized academic programs.

Each player is guaranteed a minimum salary of at least $100,000 a year, along with signing bonuses and shares in the company. The league also offers health and disability insurance, in addition to college tuition – should players want to go to school. But their college eligibility would be forfeited.

Ollie will work with Brandon Williams, who serves as the league’s head of basketball operations, to construct a more than 40-person staff that includes assistants, trainers, scouts, advisers and specialists.

“There is no better fit as coach for what we’re trying to accomplish than Kevin Ollie,” said Aaron Ryan, the OTE’s commissioner and president. “Kevin’s resume speaks for itself, highlighted by a 13-year NBA playing career and winning NCAA championships as both a head and assistant coach.

At UConn, Ollie worked with players such as Kemba Walker, Andre Drummond, Jeremy Lamb and Shabazz Napier – all first-round picks.

“Kevin has the leadership skills necessary to deliver on our goal: the holistic development of the athlete who is better prepared for the next level,” Williams said.

Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • Breaking down Alabama basketball's roster for the 2021-22 season

    Alabama basketball is reshuffling its roster for a second straight offseason. Sunday capped off a busy week for the Crimson Tide as it added its third addition to next year’s squad in Furman transfer Noah Gurely. Earlier in the week, the Tide received commitments from Texas Tech transfer Nimari Burnett and four-star recruit Charles Bediako.

  • Rivals Camp Video: Kansas State DL targets

    In the below video being shared by KSO and Rivals, a few Kansas State targets take some reps on the defensive line. The first of which is Chase Kennedy, who is an edge player from Episcopal High in Dallas and was just offered by the Wildcats.

  • Overtime Elite league hires former UConn coach Kevin Ollie to head player development

    Overtime is bringing in the names to make this all work.

  • Texas Tech’s post-Beard exodus continues with guard McClung

    Texas Tech junior guard Mac McClung intends to go through the NBA draft process while the team's leading scorer from last season also has his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

  • Alabama basketball end-of-season reviews: Joshua Primo

    As Alabama basketball moves into the offseason, BamaInsider is continuing its end-of-season reviews, breaking down the Crimson Tide players’ performances based on expectations. Next up on our list is freshman guard Joshua Primo. Primo, originally a member of the 2021 recruiting class, reclassified into the 2020 class to get a jump-start on his college career.

  • Vandy’s Scotty Pippen Jr. declares for draft with no agent

    Vanderbilt guard Scotty Pippen Jr. has declared for the NBA draft without signing with an agent to keep his options open.

  • Posted Up - Adam Morrison on his NBA start: 'All the hype probably wasn't a good thing'

    The third overall pick in the 2006 NBA Draft joined the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast to discuss the trash talk he received early in his career and recalls a memorable encounter with Kevin Garnett. Hear the full conversation on the Posted Up with Chris Haynes podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.

  • Martinez comes off COVID list, hits 3 HRs as Red Sox top O’s

    J.D. Martinez came off the COVID-19 list and hit three home runs, powering the Red Sox past the Orioles 14-9 Sunday for their sixth straight win.

  • Goffin and Thompson reach 2nd round at Monte Carlo Masters

    David Goffin beat an erratic Marin Cilic 6-4, 3-6, 6-0 to reach the second round of the clay-court Monte Carlo Masters on Sunday.

  • Conor McGregor calls off UFC 264 fight with Dustin Poirier over missing charitable donation

    McGregor called off his fight with Poirier after being called out for not making good on his donation to Poirier's foundation.

  • Conor McGregor lashes out at Dustin Poirier ‘smearing my name,’ threatens to cancel trilogy

    Conor McGregor is irate at Dustin Poirier for going public with his lack of a donation and threated to call off their UFC 264 bout.

  • Longtime Patriots WR, former Super Bowl MVP Julian Edelman retires

    A lingering knee injury prompted the longtime Patriot to call it a career.

  • Tony Ferguson says he ‘got too one-dimensional,’ explains transformation for UFC 262

    After finding himself on a two-fight losing streak for the first time, Tony Ferguson has undergone some changes.

  • Angry Stroman lasts 9 pitches in Mets-Marlins' rainout

    Marcus Stroman criticized New York for starting Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins in a steady rain. Stroman's outing lasted just nine pitches before play was stopped, and the game was suspended after a wait of 2 hours, 10 minutes, to be continued as part of a day-night doubleheader on Aug. 31. The Mets, known for confusion at times under the Wilpon and Katz families, were bought during the offseason by hedge fund billionaire Steven Cohen, who brought back Sandy Alderson as team president.

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Conor McGregor claims fight with Dustin Poirier is off after Twitter tirade

    Just weeks after the fight was announced, Conor McGregor is claiming that he is not fighting Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 on July 10. He made the comment in the midst of a Twitter spat between the two fighters. McGregor won the first meeting between the two when he was on the rise to UFC greatness. Poirier more recently won the rematch, setting up a blockbuster bout this summer. The bout could be in trouble after Poirier and McGregor went to battle on Twitter after Poirier called McGregor out for not following through on a $500,000 donation to his charity, The Good Fight Foundation. McGregor had promised the donation in the lead-up to their fight at UFC 257 in January. Poirier claims that McGregor's team stopped responding to his team's communications about the donation after he defeated McGregor at UFC 257 via second-round TKO stoppage. McGregor fired back, saying that Poirier's team never detailed how the money was to be directed. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor battle on Twitter https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381388524163850243?s=20 https://twitter.com/DustinPoirier/status/1381481527457026048?s=20 This latest turn is in stark contrast to the weeks leading up to the fight at UFC 257. The two men were cordial and respectful of one another, each of course talking about how they expected to win the fight, but with little to no trash talk. The sparks began flying over the situation surrounding the donation to Poirier's foundation. It's unclear if McGregor was serious or simply caught up in the heat of the moment, but their exchange on Twitter led the Irishman to saying that the fight was off and that he would fight someone else on July 10. "You're ripped you inbred hillbilly. Why do you wink with your ears? You f---ing brain dead hillbilly. 500k with no plan in place. Ye hang tight. Fool. You must be new to money," McGregor wrote. "The fight is off btw (by the way). I'm going to fight someone else on the 10th. Good luck on your old contract kid." https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381624066105344000?s=20 Just a few minutes later, McGregor didn't exactly pull back the comment about not fighting Poirier, but seemed to be saying as much, as he threw out another comment about making him pay with his brain. "My team does their due diligence to make sure every donation meets the mark. My generosity is known. You will pay with your brain for this attempt at smearing my name," he said. UFC officials had not yet commented on the exchange at the time of publication. https://twitter.com/TheNotoriousMMA/status/1381626207670784002?s=20 TRENDING > Georges St-Pierre tells Joe Rogan he would have returned for Khabib

  • Ollie named coach of new league designed for prep standouts

    Former UConn coach Kevin Ollie has joined a new basketball league designed to provide elite high school players another potential pathway to the NBA. Ollie will serve as coach and director of player development for Overtime Elite, which markets itself to players between 16 and 18 years old with promises of academic education and a six-figure salary. The league offers another possible route to reach the NBA in addition to the NCAA, the developmental G League or overseas play.

  • MMA:'The fight is off' McGregor tells Poirier in Twitter spat

    Former two-weight UFC champion McGregor said earlier this month that a third fight was booked with Poirier, who became the first man to knock him out in January. McGregor knocked Poirier out in a featherweight contest in 2014. But McGregor was not happy when Poirier said the Irishman had not made good on a promise to donate to his charity.

  • Sizzling Maple Leafs visit skidding Maple Leafs

    Winners of six consecutive games, the visiting Toronto Maple Leafs will look to extend their hot streak against the slumping Montreal Canadiens on Monday. The Leafs are 9-0-1 over their last 10 games and are one victory away from matching the franchise's longest winning streak since an eight-game run during the 2003-04 season. The last-place Ottawa Senators threatened to spoil Toronto's fun last Saturday, but the Leafs held on for a 6-5 victory thanks to another huge performance from Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner.