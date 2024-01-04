Ollie Gordon's New Year's resolutions: 'The Heisman Trophy has to come back to Stillwater'

Jan. 3—The 35th anniversary of the greatest individual season in the history of college football went under the radar in the town least likely to forget it.

In no manner did Oklahoma State recognize Barry Sanders' 1988 season. It celebrated the 20th anniversary with a limited edition bobblehead, sold 25th anniversary gear and named Sanders and the War Pigs as grand marshals of Homecoming 2018.

Thirty-five must be an unsexy number — except for the fact that Sanders was honored at the coin toss of this past Holiday Bowl, where he ran for 222 yards and a record five touchdowns 35 years prior.

Sanders will always be Oklahoma State's greatest, but this may have been his last year as its only Heisman Trophy winner if Ollie Gordon gets his way. The News Press asked him what he wants his 2024 to look like after the Texas Bowl.

"We got to end up in New York," Gordon said. "I feel like the Heisman Trophy has to come back to Stillwater. I just feel like that's a huge thing."

All four finalists at this year's ceremony — Jayden Daniels, Michael Penix Jr., Bo Nix and Marvin Harrison Jr. — will be playing on Sundays next fall. Next year's race is wide open.

ESPN named Gordon as the second-leading 2024 Heisman Trophy contender behind Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe.

Gordon will be OSU's No. 1 running back behind a veteran offensive line from the first snap. His per-game rushing totals during conference play would have him at 1,956 yards for an entire regular season. Derrick Henry, the last running back to win the award, rushed for 1,986 yards.

Gordon also said OSU has "got to make playoffs."

"We can have another great year," Gordon said. "I don't want to get too big-headed, but then again, I'm really just out here having fun with my teammates, my brothers."

With the College Football Playoff expanding to 12 teams, OSU has its best shot yet.

Bryan Nardo: "I'll be here as long as I can."Defensive coordinator has valued loyalty everywhere he has coached, but he wasn't true to that until he got to Oklahoma State.

He didn't want to leave Emporia State, where he was the defensive coordinator for eight years, but his family was growing and he needed to take care of them. He didn't want to leave Gannon either, but it's hard for a Division-II coach to turn down an offer from Mike Gundy.

Nardo said he doesn't want to be anywhere else again.

"My wife loves it here. My boys love it here," Nardo said. "My poor wife has been married to me for five years and she has unfortunately lived in five houses, so we want to stop that trend."

Brennan Presley chasing recordsBrennan Presley announced Saturday his 16-catch, 152-yard game at the Texas Bowl wouldn't be his last and that he would return to Oklahoma State for his final year of college football.

Presley, with an extra COVID year, has a unique chance to climb in OSU's receiving record books.

If he simply duplicates the season he just had — 101 catches, 992 yards, six touchdowns — he will finish No. 1 in receptions, No. 4 in yards (six yards behind Justin Blackmon) and No. 7 in touchdowns with room to improve.