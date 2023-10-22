Ollie Gordon's career day & more stats from Oklahoma State football's win vs West Virginia

Ollie Gordon II is unstoppable and suddenly so is Oklahoma State.

The Cowboys rode their superstar running back to a resounding 48-34 victory at West Virginia on Saturday, picking up a third straight win.

Here is a look at the win/loss by the numbers:

OSU’s Ollie Gordon II has massive day

282: Rushing yards by Gordon, a career high. He’s the first 200-yard rusher for the Cowboys since Jaylen Warren on Sept. 18. 2021, at Boise State. It’s also the most yards for an OSU running back since Chuba Hubbard rushed for 296 yards on Sept. 28, 2019, against Kansas State.

9.7: Yards per carry for Gordon, who carried the football 29 times for the second straight week and scored four times on runs of 2, 16, 46 and 53 yards.

4: Straight games with at least 100 rushing yards for Gordon. He’s the first Cowboy to accomplish that since Warren from Sept. 18-Oct. 16, 2021.

707: Total rushing yards the past four games for Gordon. He’s averaged 7.3 yards per carry. He’s also averaged 24.3 carries per game in that span. It’s the most yards for any Power Five running back in that span.

0: Carries by an OSU running back not named Ollie Gordon II. Quarterback Alan Bowman carried the football twice for 8 yards and wide receiver Jaden Bray also carried the football for a 5-yard loss on a reverse.

OSU remains strong in win

41: Points by the Cowboys, a season high. It’s the first time since scoring 41 points in a win over Texas on Oct. 22, 2022.

210: Passing yards by Bowman, his fourth straight game to pass for at least 200 yards since being named the full-time starter. He completed 24 of 36 passes and threw a touchdown.

9: Catches by slot receiver Brennan Presley, a season high. He totaled 62 yards and scored a touchdown while catching a pass out of the backfield.

3: Receptions by redshirt freshman Talyn Shettron, a career high. It also equaled his total catches on the season. It also matched his total catches from last season. Shettron finished the day with 36 yards through the air before leaving with an injury.

30: Yards in penalties by the Mountaineers on one play with 8:50 remaining in the game. Beanie Bishop Jr. was penalized for a facemask attempting to tackle Gordon, while Ben Cutter was flagged for a late hit on Gordon along OSU’s sideline. That set up the go-ahead touchdown by Presley with seven minutes remaining.

Cowboys get big day from Nick Martin

17: Tackles by OSU linebacker Nickolas Martin, equaling a career high he set two weeks ago against Kansas State. Martin has 43 tackles in the past three games.

2: Turnovers forced by the Cowboys’ defense, including an interception by Korie Black. OSU has six interceptions in the past three games.

22: Total yards allowed by OSU on West Virginia’s first three drives, which covered nine plays and included two turnovers.

193: Total yards allowed by OSU on the next three drives in the first half, which allowed the Mountaineers to take a 17-13 lead on 27 plays.

227: Total yards by Wes Virginia in the second half, but 159 came after the Cowboys took a 34-27 lead with seven minutes left and extended the lead twice to 14 the rest of the way.

