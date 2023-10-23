The Ollie Gordon sweepstakes has begun. Can OSU keep him?

Oct. 22—Ollie Gordon's name is no longer confined to Oklahoma State or the Big 12.

He's on the radar of every Power Five school in the country. That's what 282 yards and four touchdowns on national television gets you.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy has told the media on a weekly basis that college football has become the NFL in terms of player movement.

Who wouldn't want a player like Gordon? And would he be interested in at least talking with other schools during a 45-day transfer window to find out what his NIL earning potential is?

NFL running backs, which Gordon will be at this rate, have the shortest careers and the lowest salaries of any position. This is because there is a larger talent pool.

Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for this. The Kansas City Chiefs drafted him in the seventh round and won the Super Bowl with him as their leading rusher, making first-rounder Clyde Edwards-Helaire replaceable.

In college football, however, the running back position is still the second most prominent. Now, a late round pick can enter the league and get buried on the depth chart, or he can stay in college and double up on NIL money first.

Right now Gordon isn't focused on any of that. But when the season's over, he could decide to weigh his options. It would be disappointing to OSU fans, but it wouldn't be surprising, nor could anyone blame him for it.

Here are just a few schools that could secure Gordon's talents in 2024:

Oklahoma State

The best destination for Gordon from a pure football perspective is right where he is.

Gordon after the Kansas game said "Oklahoma State is RBU." While it hasn't produced as many NFL running backs as the powerhouses of college football, it has been able to get its elite rusher drafted in recent years such as Chris Carson, Justice Hill, Chuba Hubbard and Jaylen Warren.

Gordon has gotten this far in Stillwater, and he'll likely further evolve as a football player in Gundy's system. That is, of course, assuming he never again gets used like he was in the Arizona State game — three rushes, 12 yards.

And if OSU is developing true freshman Zane Flores as the starting quarterback next year, Gordon would be more of a priority than he already is.

Alabama

It's tough to argue against Alabama being the real RBU. Over the past dozen years, 11 Crimson Tide running backs have been selected in the first three rounds of the NFL draft, recently including Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs as the No. 12 pick in 2023.

No school in the past 17 seasons has a Heisman Trophy-winning running back — except Alabama, which has two in Mark Ingram (2009) and Derrick Henry (2015).

Alabama's leading rusher as of Saturday is senior Jase McClellan with 454 rushing yards, and he has gotten at least 10 carries every game. Gordon, meanwhile, didn't get consistent work until the Iowa State game. This four-game stretch would put him at a 2,100-yard pace over a full season.

At 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, Gordon is an ideal back for Nick Saban.

Colorado

No coach has embraced modern recruiting tactics like Deion Sanders has. And during Colorado's bye week, he may have spent the day watching games to look for some future Buffs.

Gordon had arguably the best performance of any player in the country Saturday, and he did it on ESPN.

Colorado's leading rusher, Dylan Edwards, has nearly as many yards receiving as rushing. That can be a good thing, but not when he hasn't eclipsed the 300-mark.

There is a glaring need at the running back position there, especially if Shedeur Sanders declares for the draft and leaves the Buffs' passing offense in flux.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are the only teammates in the top 10 of NIL valuation, and that's because of Deion Sanders' cache. Gordon's value wouldn't jump that high, but he would certainly earn more in Boulder than in Stillwater.