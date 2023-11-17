Can Ollie Gordon recapture magic from Oklahoma State football's win streak vs. Houston?

Oklahoma State’s back-to-back road trips to new Big 12 foes is off to a poor start. But the Cowboys have quite an opportunity to rebound.

The No. 23-ranked Cowboys (7-3, 5-2 Big 12) travel to Houston (4-6, 2-5) at 3 p.m. Saturday in TDECU Stadium.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

Mussatto: Oklahoma State football's 2024 schedule has intrigue, renewed matchups

3 players to watch in Oklahoma State vs. Houston football

Running back Ollie Gordon II: There is likely no other player as important in this game than Gordon, who last week had his worst game of the season since taking over the primary running back role. His Heisman Trophy campaign was likely short-lived as a result. However, Gordon still leads the nation in rushing. And the Cowboys need him to be closer to the form he had over a six-game span to begin Big 12 play.

Wide receiver Rashod Owens: From third string to a huge starting role, Owens has risen to become one of the Cowboys’ most-trusted outside receivers. He leads the team with 530 receiving yards, easily a career high. It’s actually a total that is better than his career total entering the season. He’s stepped up in the absence of other receivers and will be leaned on heavily.

Safety Dylan Smith: The Cowboys’ true freshman safety had big moments in Bedlam, stopping OU star Drake Stoops from catching a touchdown and later short of a first down to seal the game. But like the rest of the young safeties, Smith has had tough moments. And opponents are taking advantage by targeting that group. Smith and Co. need a big week against an offense capable of causing problems deep.

Mussatto: Oklahoma State football's defense continues to be haunted by big plays. Can it be fixed?

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon II (0) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during a Bedlam college football game between the Oklahoma State University Cowboys (OSU) and the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023. Oklahoma State won 27-24.

2 big questions in OSU vs. Houston

Can the Cowboys’ offensive line find success while short-handed? Jason Brooks Jr. could be done for the season. Joe Michalski has barely practiced in recent weeks. Cole Birmingham is banged up. Suddenly, an offensive line that was dominant is beat up, which contributed to the run struggles a week ago. But that was perhaps a teaching moment, allowing the Cowboys to adjust throughout this week and find ways to get the offense moving again.

What kind of rebound will OSU quarterback Alan Bowman have? Last week was not veteran Alan Bowman’s best game. But two of his three interceptions were from deflections off his own guys. That’s encouraging. And Bowman never really wavers. He’s a steadying presence under center and a big reason why OSU is in a position it’s in. If he gets back to himself and avoids turnovers, the Cowboys’ offense could have a huge day.

More: Oklahoma State football's defense continues to be haunted by big plays. Can it be fixed?

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman (7) leaps for extra yardage over Central Florida defensive back Nikai Martinez (21) and linebacker Jason Johnson, right, during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

1 wild prediction in OSU vs. Houston

The Cowboys will intercept three passes. A week after Bowman threw a trio of picks and the Cowboys snagged none, they turn that entirely around. And for a bonus, Bowman also has a clean game.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

More: What does Oklahoma State football's offense need? Mike Gundy says 'we need to be balanced'

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football vs. Houston: Can Ollie Gordon shine again?