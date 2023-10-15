Ollie Gordon puts up big numbers & more stats from Oklahoma State football's win vs. Kansas

STILLWATER — Oklahoma State’s Sunflower State revenge tour is complete.

The Cowboys rallied to stun No. 23-ranked Kansas 39-32 on Saturday inside Boone Pickens Stadium, running their winning streak to two straight.

And those wins came against Kansas State and Kansas, two teams that ran over OSU last season in back-to-back weeks.

Here is a look at the big win by the numbers.

More: Why Daniel Hishaw Jr. 'wanted to be part of the answer' to Kansas football turnaround

Ollie Ollie (Gordon) oxen free

168: Rushing yards for Cowboys superstar running back Ollie Gordon II, a career high. He also set a new career high in carries, totaling 29 a week after he set his previous high with 21. He averaged 6 yards per carry.

116: Receiving yards for Gordon, which is more than he had total in his 18 career games entering Saturday. Gordon caught six passes and scored once.

1989: The last time an OSU player had 100 yards receiving and 100 yards rushing in a single game, a mark Gordon met. The last player was Gerald Hudson.

More: Four Downs: Is Oklahoma State football in line for another upset as home underdog?

Cowboys’ offense has biggest statistical day of the season

11.4: Yards per play on the Cowboys’ two opening drives, which resulted in touchdowns. OSU marched 160 yards on the drives but averaged 6.2 yards per play the remainder of the game.

554: Total yards by the OSU offense, a season high. The Cowboys’ previous high was 453 yards in the season-opening win over Central Arkansas.

336: Passing yards for quarterback Alan Bowman, a new high as a Cowboy. The 23-year-old completed 28 of 41 passes with two touchdowns.

112: Receiving yards for Rashod Owens, a new career high. He also caught a career-best nine passes on 12 targets.

8: Receptions for star receiver Brennan Presley, a season high. The former Bixby star totaled 79 yards and scored a touchdown. He also scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 6-yard run with 2:33 remaining in the game.

More: How Oklahoma State football is seeking ways to get Brennan Presley involved in offense

Kansas QB Jason Bean has monster day

5: Touchdown passes by Kansas quarterback Jason Bean, who made his third straight start following an injury to Jalon Daniels. The touchdown passes were a career best for Bean, who threw four touchdowns twice last season.

410: Passing yards for Bean, another career high. His previous best was 323 yards against Duke in 2021. Bean did this against OSU while completing 23 of 34 passes.

17.8: Yards per completion by Bean, who connected with eight different receivers.

42.4: Yards per catch on Bean’s touchdown passes. He had touchdown passes of 47, 30, 44, 49 and 42 yards.

2: Interceptions thrown by Bean, including one on the goal line to Kendal Daniels. Bean also had one tipped near the line by DeSean Brown that Dylan Smith intercepted in the fourth that nearly turned the game to the Cowboys.

45.5: Yards per catch for Kansas receiver and former Claremore star Quentin Skinner, the son of former OU running back Reggie Skinner. Quentin’s two catches resulted in touchdowns.

More: Oklahoma State football: What to know about 2023 OSU Cowboys schedule, roster & more

OSU’s Collin Oliver seals game

2: Pass breakups by Cowboys star linebacker Collin Oliver, including one on fourth down with less than two minutes remaining.

2.5: Sacks by Oliver, who entered the game with just one all season.

1: Forced fumble on a fourth-down play, stripping Bean and getting the ball back to the Cowboys’ offense.

Red zone by the numbers

0: Points in the red zone for Kansas, which had just one drive reach inside OSU’s 20.

6: Red zone trips for the Cowboys, who scored on each drive. OSU scored three touchdowns and kicked three field goals.

Cowboys honor a legend

43: The number worn by legendary running back Terry Miller, who was inducted into the Ring of Honor at halftime. OSU players entered the stadium wearing No. 43 jerseys. The number is now retired.

4: Members of the Ring of Honor. Miller joins Thurman Thomas, Barry Sanders and Bob Fenimore.

Jacob Unruh covers Oklahoma State athletics for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Jacob? He can be reached at junruh@oklahoman.com or on X/Twitter at @jacobunruh. Sign up for the Oklahoma State Cowboys newsletter to access more OSU coverage. Support Jacob’s work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com or by using the link at the top of this page.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma State football: Key stats from Cowboys' win vs. Kansas