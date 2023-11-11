Can Ollie Gordon II match Derrick Henry's Heisman run? ESPN's Pat McAfee makes a case

A running back hasn't won the Heisman Trophy since Alabama's Derrick Henry in 2015.

ESPN analyst Pat McAfee thinks Oklahoma State's Ollie Gordon II can end the drought for college football running backs. McAfee made his case Saturday morning on "College GameDay."

"Is Ollie Gordon of Oklahoma State going to New York?" McAfee asked. "... I think there's a chance."

The Cowboys (7-2, 4-1 Big 12) have three games left in the regular season, starting at 2:30 p.m. Saturday at UCF. Each of OSU's final three opponents (UCF, Houston and BYU) struggle against the run.

Here's how Gordon has fared so far this year for OSU and how Henry fared for Alabama in 2015:

Ollie Gordon II is ELECTRIFYING to watch#CollegeGameDay pic.twitter.com/rwThN2et43 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 11, 2023

Ollie Gordon II's statistics through nine games in 2023

Rushing: 1,225 yards, 12 touchdowns

Receiving: 219 yards, one touchdown

Derrick Henry's statistics through nine games in 2015

Rushing: 1,254 yards, 17 touchdowns

Receiving: 69 yards, no touchdowns

