Ollie Gordon II is Big 12 football's best offensive weapon. Who else is on the list?

Not long ago, the Big 12 was the conference of quarterbacks. Air raid offenses were aplenty and scoring was sky high.

But in the 2023 Big 12, running backs rule.

When asked Monday about the shift, OSU coach Mike Gundy guessed it had to do with the proliferation of three-man defensive fronts.

“Teams are realizing that if you have to find a way to overcome that, it’s gonna be through rushing the ball,” Gundy said. “That’s why those numbers have gone up. When we didn’t have a three-down front in this league, the passing numbers were going up.”

Not only the Big 12’s best running back, but the nation’s best, resides in Stillwater.

Ollie Gordon II leads the nation in rushing yards (1,087) despite ranking 13th in rushing attempts (141). Gordon has five consecutive 100-yard rushing games, including back-to-back games of 200-plus rushing yards.

In this week’s edition of Big 12 tiers, we’re taking a look at each team’s best offensive skill position player (quarterbacks, running backs, pass catchers), with running backs comprising almost half of the list.

Tier 1: Heisman longshot

RB Ollie Gordon II, OSU: Gordon deserves a tier of his own. Gordon has 553 rushing yards in his last two games, the most for an OSU player in a two-game span since Barry Sanders (625) in his 1988 Heisman Trophy season. Gordon isn’t going to win the Heisman, but an invite to the New York ceremony isn’t out of the question. He has the ninth-best Heisman odds (+5500), according to FanDuel, between OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel (+2500) and former OU quarterback Caleb Williams (+8000).

Tier 2: All-American candidates

Oklahoma's Dillon Gabriel (8) throws a pass in the first half of the college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the University of Central Florida Knights at Gaylord Family Oklahoma-Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct., 21, 2023.

QB Dillon Gabriel, OU: I know Gabriel has better Heisman odds than Gordon, but that’s because the Heisman Trophy is a quarterback award. And Gabriel’s Heisman chances took a massive hit after throwing for 171 yards, no touchdowns and one interception — a pick-six — in OU’s loss at Kansas. Gabriel is still the best quarterback in the Big 12, though, and one of the better QBs in the country.

RB Jonathon Brooks, Texas: Brooks, not Gordon, is the highest-rated running back in the Big 12, according to Pro Football Focus, and Brooks has the seventh-best grade of any back in the country. The Longhorn sophomore is averaging 115.4 rushing yards per game, fourth in the nation and second in the Big 12 behind Gordon. Picking between Brooks and quarterback Quinn Ewers was a tough decision. Texas, by a wide margin, has the best quarterback/running back duo in the Big 12.

Tier 3: All-Big 12 candidates

Texas Tech's quarterback Behren Morton (2) passes the ball to Texas Tech's running back Tahj Brooks (28) against Houston in a Big 12 football game, Saturday, Sept, 30, 2023, at Jones AT&T Stadium.

RB Tahj Brooks, Texas Tech: Three of the nation’s top-10 rushing yard leaders are from the Big 12: Gordon, Jonathan Brooks and Texas Tech’s Tahj Brooks. Tahj Brooks has crossed the 100-yard mark in five of his eight games.

RB Devin Neal, Kansas: Neal is averaging 6.7 yards per carry, which is more than both Brookses. Neal has seven rushing touchdowns while the Jayhawks have another running back, Daniel Hishaw Jr., with eight.

WR Samuel Brown, Houston: Brown, a transfer from West Virginia, has the best receiving stats in the Big 12. His 45 receptions and 678 receiving yards lead the league. Brown has only caught two touchdowns, though.

RB DJ Giddens, Kansas State: Giddens ranks sixth in yards, eighth in yards per carry and fifth in rushing touchdowns among Big 12 backs.

RB Emani Bailey, TCU: It’s ridiculous how deep the running back position is in the Big 12. A few of these guys are going to get left off the all-conference list. Bailey is fourth in the Big 12 with 851 rushing yards, but he’s only found the end zone twice.

WR Javon Baker, UCF: The Alabama transfer is one of the best big-play receivers in the Big 12. Baker is one of three receivers in the conference averaging at least 20 yards per catch: his teammate, Kobe Hudson, and OU’s Nic Anderson are the others. Baker has 29 catches for 585 yards and five touchdowns.

WR Xzavier Henderson, Cincinnati: Henderson ranks third in the Big 12 in catches (42) and receiving yards (578). Henderson, a Florida transfer, has good size at 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds.

WR Monaray Baldwin, Baylor: The 5-foot-9 junior is fifth in the Big 12 with 570 receiving yards. He averages 19 yards per catch.

West Virginia quarterback Garrett Greene (6) carries the ball on a quarterback keeper during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State, Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Morgantown, W.Va. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson)

Tier 4: Honorable mentions

WR Chase Roberts, BYU: The highest-graded Big 12 wide receiver according to Pro Football Focus? Chase Roberts. The 6-foot-4, 210 pound wideout has 459 receiving yards and four touchdowns.

WR Jayden Higgins, Iowa State: Higgins is second on his own team in receptions. He has 28 catches compared to the 42 of Jaylin Noel. But Higgins averages twice as many yards per catch (18) and he has four touchdown receptions to Noel’s two.

QB Garrett Greene, West Virginia: Interestingly enough, Greene is the third highest-graded Big 12 quarterback, according to Pro Football Focus. Behind only Kansas’ Jalon Daniels, who’s only played in three games, and Gabriel. Greene is a dual-threat quarterback. He’s rushed for eight touchdowns, tied with Gabriel for the most among Big 12 quarterbacks, and his 404 rushing yards lead all Big 12 quarterbacks. Greene is not an efficient passer, completing just 54% of his attempts, but he has passed for eight touchdowns against two interceptions.

