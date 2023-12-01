Can Ollie Gordon best T'Vondre Sweat, lead Oklahoma State football to Big 12 championship?

ARLINGTON, Texas — Four games into the season, Oklahoma State playing this weekend seemed nearly impossible.

Turns out, the Cowboys beat the odds.

No. 18-ranked OSU faces No. 7-ranked Texas at 11 a.m. Saturday in the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium after turning the season around with seven wins in the final eight games. The game will be televised on ABC.

It’s the Cowboys’ second appearance in the game the past three seasons.

Here are three players to watch, two big questions and one wild prediction for the game:

3 players to watch in Oklahoma State vs. Texas

OSU running back Ollie Gordon II: The nation’s leading rusher was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year this week. He was also named the finalist for the Doak Walker Award given annually to the top running back in college football. On top of that, he has another game to make a huge impact on, this one just a short drive from his hometown. Texas will be his biggest challenge. The Longhorns have the top rushing defense in the conference. So, look for OSU to utilize its screen game with Gordon to get him the football in space more.

OSU linebacker Nick Martin: The Big 12’s leading tackler has developed into a force throughout the season. Another Texan, he has the chance to really change things against an explosive offense with his ability to get to the football. His closing speed is elite. He’s powerful. And if he has his double-digit tackling game as expected, good things could be happening for the Cowboys.

Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat: Sweat, the Big 12’s Defensive Player of the Year, could have the biggest impact on this game. Think Siaki Ika for Baylor in the 2021 game against the Cowboys. Ika was a problem. Six-foot-4, 362-pound Sweat will also be a problem for a team that has to have success running the football with Gordon.

2 big questions in Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Can the Cowboys’ offensive line have success a second go-round in Arlington? Six inches stood between the Cowboys and a Big 12 title two years ago. That haunted the players for a time. But this is a different offensive line, one that has worked tirelessly to improve in short-yardage situations. The Cowboys have arguably the best running back in the country. Still, the Longhorns have a dominant run defense that allows just a miniscule 85 rushing yards per game.

Will OSU’s young secondary match up with Texas’ passing attack? If there is an obvious weakness in OSU’s defense, it’s the young safeties like Dylan Smith and Cam Epps. They’ve been burned deep at times. So have veterans Trey Rucker and Kendal Daniels. But opponents have shown an emphasis on attacking the young players in the secondary, leading to big plays. With a Texas receiver corps full of speed and talent, it could be dangerous, especially if the Longhorns get the secondary guessing on pass or run.

1 wild prediction in Oklahoma State vs. Texas

Alan Bowman throws zero interceptions. Two years ago, a certain OSU quarterback now at Ole Miss threw four interceptions in the Cowboys’ loss to Baylor in the Big 12 title game. Bowman has been prone to throwing interceptions lately with six in his last three games, including a pick-six in each of the last two games. But even against a deeply talented Texas defense Bowman will settle down. Expect him to throw the football away more to live another day. But also expect him to have success.

