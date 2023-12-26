Ollie Gordon announces he won't transfer, stay at Oklahoma State for junior season

Dec. 24—Ollie Gordon will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season, the running back announced on social media.

The announcement should have been unnecessary, but in this modern era of college athletics, universities and fans question whether or not their star players will enter the transfer portal. Earlier this month, Gordon said he wanted to make his decision on his own time.

Gordon posted a video with OSU President Kayse Shrum, declaring "I'm home. Welcome to Ollie-wood."

Gordon averaged 124 rushing yards per game on his way to 1,651 yards and 20 touchdowns.

This year's Doak Walker Award winner, Gordon is 47 yards shy of leading the nation in rushing and still has a game on Wednesday to reclaim the crown. He also has the second-most rushing touchdowns.

Gordon also added another 326 receiving yards and a score, meaning the bowl game could put him over 2,000 yards from scrimmage.

Next season, he'll have the chance to once again be the centerpiece of OSU's team and potentially have a stronger Heisman case as the lead back for the entire season behind a veteran offensive line. Gordon finished seventh in Heisman voting in December.