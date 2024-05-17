Ollie Bearman crashes in heavy shunt in F2 practice at Imola

Ollie Bearman was involved in a heavy crash in Formula 2 practice at Imola on Friday.

The British 18-year-old, who made his F1 debut so impressively for Ferrari in Saudi Arabia in March, lost control of his Prema car at Tamburello corner.

The nose of the red-and-white car connected heavily with the crash barrier but Bearman emerged from the cockpit unscathed. The incident resulted in a red flag, stopping the session.

The crash occurred a matter of hours before Bearman takes to the track in F1 practice for Haas, replacing Kevin Magnussen in the cockpit.

The Ferrari and Haas reserve admitted Friday’s practice session was a “great opportunity” to impress as he eyes a spot on the grid next year.

“I see it as of course my chance,” Bearman told reporters in Imola on Thursday. “But just because there is a seat free, it doesn’t mean that I’m entitled to it.

“I still have to go out there and earn it through good performances in F2, but even more so the six FPs that I’m doing, I have to perform well and show that I’m ready to jump into F1 next year.”

Haas have a seat free as Nico Hulkenberg is moving to Sauber next year, potentially paving the way for teenager Bearman.