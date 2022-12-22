Olli Maatta with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning
Olli Maatta (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/21/2022
Michael Rasmussen (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 12/21/2022
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Brock Purdy and offensive linemen Alfredo Gutierrez and Nick Zakelj handed out Christmas cards to 49ers teammates on Tuesday.
Late last week, Kalyn Kahler of TheAthletic.com published a report that delves deeply into the dynamics surrounding Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his new-look receiving corps. Aaron didn’t like it. “It is by far the dumbest nothing-burger article that I’ve read in the entire season,” Rodgers said Tuesday during his weekly appearance with Pat McAfee [more]
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he [more]
The Chiefs QB has worn this before during chilly conditions.
Early signing period: Ranking the top 2023 football signing classes
After Carlos Correa's contract with the Giants fell apart, the superstar shortstop was waiting in his San Francisco hotel room when his agent gave him the news of the reported agreement with the Mets.
On Mets Hot Stove, Jim Duquette gives some insight into what exactly the medical issue was that nullified the original Carlos Correa to the Giants deal and pivoted him to the Mets.
Predictions and picks for the 2022 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.
Carlos Rodon appeared without beard at a Yankee Stadium news conference, a day after his $162 million, six-year contract was announced, complying with the team grooming rules.
Matthew Tkachuk saw his opportunity for revenge and he took it.
Kliff Kingsbury will coach against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday, but before he became the Cardinals’ head coach, Kingsbury was Brady’s teammate for a year in New England. And Kingsbury said that was an eye-opening experience. Kingsbury acknowledged that as a player himself, he didn’t have the total commitment to being the best [more]
The NFL announced the complete rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games, a week-long celebration of player skills featuring a new format spotlighting flag football. Six teams are sending at least five players to Las Vegas for the Feb. 5 event, with the Eagles leading the way with eight players. Receiver A.J. Brown, guard Landon [more]
A look at the ranking of all the Big Ten football teams' recruiting classes after day one of the early signing period. #B1G
With Andrew Benintendi not returning to the Bronx, here is what the Yankees can do to fill that void in left field.
Lawsuits were filed after a years-long dispute between Gary Player and Marc Player about golf legend's collectibles after he ended a business relationship with his son.
Hillman started 10 games for the Super Bowl champion Denver Broncos in 2015.
'Bear' Bryant's retirement plan included Red Sox and Penn State football. His son reveals how the Alabama coach wanted to live life after coaching.
Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo's Charles McDonald & Jori Epstein to discuss Jalen Hurts' injury, an intriguing Jaguars-Jets matchup, a dicey Patriots season, the case against Brock Purdy and more.