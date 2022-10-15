Olli Maatta with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens
Olli Maatta (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Montreal Canadiens, 10/14/2022
Watch the Game Highlights from Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 10/14/2022
Jordan Poole and the Golden State Warriors have agreed on a four-year deal worth $140 million, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. The deal is guaranteed for $123 million and has $17 million in likely and unlikely incentives, according to The ...
We applaud some needed clarity in LIV's OWGR debate, celebrate golf's newest star and question Phil Mickelson’s gaslighting attempt.
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances, though he did say the Rams' leading rusher was not away from the team for the past two days because he was injured. McVay also said the team wanted to keep it ''in-house,'' later adding that the personal reasons cited for Akers' absence are ''more like we're dealing with things internally.
Patriots legends and entertainment stars were in attendance for Robert Kraft and Dr. Dana Blumberg's surprise New York City wedding Friday night.
Former Tennessee football coach Lane Kiffin sent a message to Vols fans before Saturday's showdown with Alabama during appearance on College GameDay.
The Los Angeles Kings took a vicious shot at Houston Astros star Jose Altuve during Thursday's game vs. the Seattle Kraken.
After dominating baseball with an 111-win season, the Dodgers are on the verge of seeing their magic season turn into a playoff nightmare against the Padres.
Patriots owner Robert Kraft is having quite a week. On Wednesday, Kraft and his family’s foundation made a whopping $50 million donation to Massachusetts General Hospital in order to address disparities in healthcare caused by race, ethnicity, geography, and economic status. On Friday, Kraft was married. Via the New York Post, Kraft invited guests to [more]
Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski's longtime girlfriend, shared her opinion on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s while saying that she "loves" the both of them.
Tennessee was all over Alabama early in their SEC clash
These were the best moments of "College GameDay" before Tennessee football's showdown with Alabama on Saturday, from Peyton Manning to Lee Corso.
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to Jordan Poole signing a four-year, $140M extension with the Golden State Warriors.
Here's our staff predictions for Tennessee football's matchup against Alabama on Saturday.
Sutter, the full-bearded closer who pioneered the split-fingered fastball that came to dominate big league hitters for decades, died Thursday. He was 69.
On Friday, the NFL did not close the door on the possibility of further discipline of Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, following the filing of a new lawsuit on Thursday. If, however, the NFL tries to impose further punishment on Watson for anything occurring before the date on which the league and Watson agreed to resolve [more]
J.T. Realmuto hit an inside-the-park home run in Philadelphia's win over Atlanta. The Phillies will play the winner of the Padres-Dodgers series.
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek cruised to a victory over sixth-seeded Coco Gauff in the quarterfinal round at the WTA 500 San Diego Open.
Boston Bruins prospect Fabian Lysell didn't wait long to make his mark in the AHL. He scored on the first shot of his first ever game with the Providence Bruins.
America's Brooks Koepka said it "kind of sucks" after he hit his best form in years on Friday just as the breakaway LIV Golf tour's first season is about to wind down.