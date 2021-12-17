Olli Maatta with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers
Olli Maatta (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 12/16/2021
Anze Kopitar (Los Angeles Kings) with a Goal vs. Florida Panthers, 12/16/2021
Just like that, it feels like it’s back to Square One with how COVID-19 is impacting the sports world again.
Packers will host Cleveland for only third Christmas Day game in team's history.
The Jaguars might have hoped Urban Meyer would be the next Jimmy Johnson. Instead, he turned out to be a massive college-to-NFL coaching flop.
Now that the Jaguars have fired Urban Meyer, who should they hire to replace him? We have a few qualified candidates in mind.
Andre Roberts got the Chargers off to a fast start, taking the opening kickoff 75 yards. He was headed toward the end zone before Deandre Baker got the angle on him. As Roberts was trying to change direction, he tripped over his own feet at the Kansas City 30. He made it to the 24-yard [more]
There was no coming back from the way Meyer burned Lawrence's rookie season to the ground, and lost the trust of his star QB in the process.
Deion Sanders and Jackson State stunned the college football world when it landed Travis Hunter, the nation's No. 1 overall prospect.
Lambo explained his decision to go public with the alleged Urban Meyer kicking incident shortly before the coach was dismissed.
Urban Meyer's bullying style may have worked in college, but it proved to be a disastrous fit in the NFL.
Urban Meyer's replacement met with the media Thursday.
Michael Thomas reacts to Jaguars firing his old college coach Urban Meyer
Her reasoning for stepping down after five years stems from 'a toxic environment' at Mater Dei. The team won three state titles.
The United Center was electric after the Blackhawks scored three goals in 34 seconds in an overtime thriller over the Capitals.
It hasn't been a great rookie year for Lawrence.
Like the Springsteen song about the guy with a wife and kids in Baltimore, Jack, Urban Meyer went out for a ride and he never went back. In his first press conference at the interim head coach of the Jaguars, Darrell Bevell said that Meyer left before last night’s meetings and didn’t return. Bevell also [more]
The game was only 1:33 old when Chargers tight end Donald Parham Jr. silenced the crowd and sent his teammates to a knee in prayer. Parham hit the back of his helmet on the turf while attempting to catch a fourth-down pass in the back of the end zone. It appeared he was unconcscious. Medical [more]
Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski had plenty of fun during Tampa Bay's victory over his hometown Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
What do current and former NFL players think about Shad Khan finally releasing Meyer back into the wild?
Browns QB Case Keenum offers up a risque but hilarious quote