Oller's Second Thoughts: Jim Harbaugh helping to give Michigan a cheat-school reputation

Ryan Day may have been born on third base, but at least he didn’t steal it.

Jim Harbaugh is a thief. Not in the traditional sense, but the Michigan coach is swiping any remaining benefit of the doubt he has earned with college football fans. Not that there was much to begin with, but Captain Khaki keeps saying he is innocent of wrongdoing, while the NCAA thinks otherwise.

Granted, it’s hard to trust the NCAA, but given a choice between believing it or Harbaugh? No contest. I choose the bloated, self-important institution over the bespeckled, self-righteous coach.

Interesting that Harbaugh seems to know everything about anything – just ask him – but when it comes to allegations of wrongdoing by him or his staff, he claims he doesn't know anything about everything.

In a statement Thursday, Harbaugh denied knowing anything about the alleged scheme to steal opponents’ signals through scouting trips to out-of-town games, which if proven to be true would violate NCAA Bylaw 11.6.1, which reads: “Off-campus, in-person scouting of future opponents in the same season is prohibited.”

The rule was established in 1994 as a cost-cutting measure to create more of a level playing field between the haves and have-nots.

“I do not have any knowledge or information regarding the University of Michigan football program illegally stealing signals, nor have I directed any staff member or others to participate in an off-campus scouting assignment,” Harbaugh said in the statement.

He went on to say he does not “condone or tolerate anyone doing anything illegal or against NCAA rules.”

Sorry, I’m not buying the ignorance he is selling, just like it is a stretch to think Harbaugh is innocent in the pending NCAA case that charges him with failure to cooperate in an investigation into alleged recruiting violations that occurred during a COVID-19 dead period. But the 59-year-old denies he did anything wrong there, too.

What Harbaugh fails to realize, or realizes but does not agree with, because the NCAA rule makes no sense to him, is that in 2021 the NCAA determined that a head coach is “presumed to have knowledge of what is occurring in his program … and can be responsible for the actions of his staff and individuals associated with the program.”

In other words, part of earning that multimillion dollar paycheck is signing off on the buck stops here. If Harbaugh did not know it only is because he did not want to know, for purposes of plausible deniability. But either way, whether he knew (that gets my vote) or did not know, he must be held accountable for what happens within his program.

And reportedly this is what happened: a low-level Michigan staffer with a military background is a main character in the alleged sign-stealing operation, according to ESPN, which reported that the Wolverines have used an “elaborate” scouting system to steal signals from future opponents since at least 2021.

Can you say, Houston Astros?

Maybe there is more to Day’s two-game losing streaks to Michigan than meets the eye? Seriously, that question needs to be asked. If the Wolverines cheated by stealing, then Harbaugh deserves to be called out at home.

More Ohio State players chime in on Day’s fire

Ryan Day is intentionally bringing more intensity to the Buckeyes' sideline. Several players already confirmed that their coach is ramping up the emotion for all to see, not just behind closed doors. A few more added their thoughts Wednesday after practice.

“He’s been more vocal on every aspect, even defense,” cornerback Jordan Hancock said. “Even special teams, he hit us hard. It’s a lot tougher. You can see the urgency and intensity from coach Day. I feel it’s all going to pay off. We’re responding to it well.”

“I’ve seen it. I’ve heard it. I come off the sidelines I hear it,” guard Donovan Jackson said. “It’s just the type of guys we have. We’re the type of guys who can be coached hard, and coach Day tries to emphasize his point. And if we don’t get it right you’re going to hear it.”

“Coach Day does a great job of keeping everything under wraps, so when he comes out and he’s very emotional and is trying to incite us into a deliberate, controlled frenzy,” running back Xavier Johnson said. “He’s trying to get that energy going, and sometimes you need that kick in the pants. He does a really good job reading the room.”

Listening in

“Do I think that? No. I know that’s going to happen. When players look at LIV, they are wanting to be a part of it.” – Phil Mickelson, claiming the breakaway league’s roster will improve in 2024.

Off-topic

I could run an unofficial poll, but this is easier: what constitutes “shorts weather?” My mail carrier wears shorts year round, but I’m more of a “above 55 degrees” guy. The way I see it, shorts are always the default, as long as you don’t need to stand by the fireplace when going inside. Now, the upper body is a different story. Gotta stay toasty up top. Anything in the 50s in sweatshirt weather. Am I wrong?

