Oller's Second Thoughts: Hazing pits conservative coaches against progressive colleges

College football has a college fraternity problem, which by extension pits the program against its own university on the issue of hazing.

The reasoning goes like this: If universities implement a zero-tolerance policy against hazing at fraternities and sororities, then logically – and potentially legally – the school cannot allow hazing inside its sports programs. And while Greek system hazing often involves alcohol, and the majority of sports hazing does not, it remains that any form of hazing is subject to university reprimand.

State hazing laws are not entirely clear. Ohio’s revised code focuses on “initiation into any student or other organization,” but universities can institute their own hazing policies to accompany state law.

Ohio State’s webpage on hazing prevention includes: “Hazing is a serious offense and Ohio State has zero tolerance for hazing. Therefore, violations of this policy are subject to the full range of sanctions (formal reprimand, disciplinary probation, suspension and dismissal). Educational activities may also be sanctioned.”

John Belushi in a scene from the film Animal House from 1974.

After recently writing about hazing allegations at Northwestern, emails arrived wondering why the university would fire Wildcats coach Pat Fitzgerald over accusations he knew, or should have known, hazing was happening and did little or nothing to stop it.

One reader offered an opinion I believe held by many: “What’s the big deal? Nothing was happening at Northwestern that isn’t also happening elsewhere across the country.”

Another reader correctly noted that hazing has been happening since the first freshman caveman joined varsity.

A third insisted, “It’s part of football.”

Universities tend to disagree, at least when forced to take a stand publicly, which is where things get interesting for both the school and its football program.

At the risk of applying too broad a brush, public universities lean progressive and head football coaches conservative, creating an interesting dynamic by which the coach must play by the university’s rules regarding acceptable cultural behavior, even when they personally might protest the “softening” of society.

The university, meanwhile, might be tempted to look the other way with how coaches run their programs, not wanting to butcher the cash cow. Maintaining high morals can cost you money, after all.

All of which is to say universities are in a bit of a jam. They preach about progressive policy but risk looking like hypocrites when choosing to tolerate or ignore hazing. Football coaches are in a similar pickle, conservative at their core but handcuffed by having to walk a more liberal line.

It is a dilemma for both, but if fraternities are the model, then football faces the greater fallout.

Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman models 'Jerry Maguire'

Game over. Give the Oscar for best performance in a college football recruiting video to Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman, whose “Show me the green jerseys” line in a new video on Twitter – I protest calling it X – is a takeoff on the famous “Show me the money” line from "Jerry Maguire."

In the video, Freeman keeps repeating, “Show me the green jerseys” at the urging of Fighting Irish running back Audric Estime, who is excited about the all-green uniforms ND will wear against Ohio State Sept. 23 in South Bend, Indiana.

The video finishes with a blooper during the credits, when Freeman slips up and yells into the phone: “Show me the money,” before laughing and saying, “I knew I was going to do that.”

J.T. Poston needed eagle on the 72nd hole for a chance to win.



His aggressive approach hit a rock and found the water.



A triple bogey cost him $260,000. — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) July 31, 2023

Listening in

“Not out here to finish second. Trying to win. Would make that decision 10 times out of 10 under circumstances.” – PGA Tour player J.T. Poston, who needed to make a 7 on the last hole of the 3M Open Sunday to clinch a solo second place and collect $850,000, but instead played it risky and made an 8 to tie for second and walk away with $590,000.

Off-topic

Today marks my 28th year at The Dispatch, which astounds my millennial/Gen Z children more than it amazes me. It’s never easy, or probably smart, to attempt to categorize age groups, but that doesn’t keep me from trying. One thing that separates my kids’ generation from mine is their propensity to move from job to job more quickly than what I grew up experiencing. My father remained at his job with General Motors for 30 years. I’ve been at The Dispatch longer than two of my children have been alive.

I’m not knocking how the young’ins approach their careers, more simply curious how the thinking has changed. My sense is they wisely see loyalty as more of a two-way street than my generation. If they don’t like their place of employment, well, life is too short to remain in a job you don’t like. They also live in a working world where the only way to bump your pay is to jump to another company.

On the other hand, sometimes the hopping around comes off a bit self-absorbed, as if life owes them an exciting experience at every turn.

Sincerely, a curmudgeon.

