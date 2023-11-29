Oller's Second Thoughts: College Football Selection Committee makes up rules along the way

My wife spent the morning cleaning up a mess in the home office. No, not collecting decrepit coffee mugs or empty potato chip bags, but wiping down the walls after my head exploded trying to understand the latest College Football Playoff rankings.

Too graphic? Fine, let’s just say my head hurts. Reading the CFP transcript from Tuesday’s ratings reveal is like attempting to remain patient driving in holiday traffic. Good luck.

My complaint is not just the actual rankings, though there is some of that, e.g. 11-1 Oregon ranked ahead of 11-1 Ohio State despite the Buckeyes having better wins and a “better” loss. But where teams get slotted will always create some head scratching. More perplexing is what goes into the slotting.

A quick aside: I have never liked a 13-person committee making the final call on which four teams earn playoff berths, but the computer-generated BCS bothered me, too. And while I have a soft spot for the old-school approach of media and coaches voting for the best teams, I realize that is like pining for the days of rotary phones. Change and adaptation typically, though not always, are for the better.

The College Football Playoff always creates chaos

So we’re stuck with the CFP committee. Or maybe stuck by the committee is a better way to put it. My main issue is the way the committee contradicts its own rules. My secondary issue? There seem to be no rules.

Listen to CFP executive director Bill Hancock explain the tiebreaker system that helps determine pecking order: “Those tiebreaker criteria are not prioritized, so it’ll be up to the judgment of each committee member which of the tiebreakers are more important to him or her. There’s just no established priority for the tiebreakers.”

So whether Texas ends up ranked ahead of Alabama comes down to hunch and feel? That sounds an awful lot like relying on the eye test to pick who is in and out.

No question the committee values the eye test. Why else would No. 5 Oregon be ranked ahead of No. 6 Ohio State? The Ducks have one win over a team currently ranked in the top 25 of the CFP (No. 20 Oregon State), and their loss was to No. 3 Washington by three points on the road.

The Buckeyes have two wins over ranked teams (No. 10 Penn State and No. 17 Notre Dame), and their loss was to No. 2 Michigan.

But the Ducks just look better than the Buckeyes at the moment. They have won six in a row and have a Heisman candidate quarterback in Bo Nix. Ohio State is coming off the Michigan loss.

Hancock stressed the job of the committee is to pick the best teams, not the most deserving. In other words, the eye test.

“Most deserving is not anything in the committee's lexicon,” he said.

Yet a moment later CFP selection committee chair Boo Corrigan said this: “Thirteen weeks is what’s important, and from the very beginning of the committee, the first, second, third week matters as much as it does at the end, but you’ve got to look at overall where they are after 13 weeks.”

Huh?

No wonder fans can’t wait for the 12-team playoff to arrive in 2024. It may not be perfect, but it removes much of the moronic so-called logic associated with the committee.

Deserve’s got nothing to do with it, Part II

Pain and suffering often put people into a mindset where rationality goes out the window, so I get that some Ohio State fans, crushed by a third consecutive loss to Michigan, would rather the Buckeyes miss out on making the CFP than back their way in. But it also is important to know how to receive grace, to open your arms and accept a hug when offered.

So if the CFP offers it, don’t turn your back. How might that offer arrive? It’s a bit of a long shot, but the Buckeyes need No. 1 Georgia to defeat No. 8 Alabama in the SEC championship game, No. 3 Washington to defeat Oregon in the Pac 12 title game, No. 18 Oklahoma State to upset No. 7 Texas in the Big 12 title game and No. 14 Louisville to upset No. 4 Florida State in the ACC championship game. It also likely helps clarify things if Michigan takes care of business against No. 16 Iowa in the Big Ten championship game. Can’t leave these things to committee discretion, after all. Those falling dominoes would make the final rankings: 1. Georgia; 2. Michigan; 3. Washington; 4. Ohio State.

Listening in

“Again, a lot of respect for Ohio State being No. 6. A really good team … it’s a one-possession game on the road (at Michigan), but the committee ranked Oregon 5 and Ohio State 6.” – CFB selection committee chairman Boo Corrigan, attempting to explain why the committee dropped the Buckeyes from No. 2 to No. 6.

Where would you like to go today?

Off-topic

I often look up to see a commercial airliner high in the sky, and just want to be on that jet, no matter where it is headed. But hopefully someplace warm. With a beach. In the South Pacific.

