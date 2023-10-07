Oller: Ohio State defense wakes from slumber in time to tame Maryland

Buckeye Nation began droning on about Ohio State’s sleepy defense even before the drone flew off.

“Here we go again.”

“We can’t stop high-powered offenses.”

“More like D-minus-fense.”

Following a botched punt snap on OSU’s opening series, the Buckeyes quickly broke out their botched defense by allowing Maryland to score on its fourth play from scrimmage. Easy, say hello to peasy.

Frustrated Ohio State fans stopped rolling their eyes only long enough to look up, where hovering above the Horseshoe was a drone that apparently was enough of a nuisance that game officials briefly stopped the game until the whirlybird was grounded. Or flew off after getting enough spy pictures for Jim Harbaugh.

Once the airspace was cleared of all flying objects not made of pigskin, Maryland doubled down by scoring again, giving the Terrapins a 10-0 lead before fans got halfway through their $9 beers.

The grumbling immediately picked up steam, which is how it’s been for more than a few years now, ever since defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley left for Boston College and veteran defensive guru Greg Mattison retired. In 2021, Kerry Coombs stepped into the coordinator role, and quickly stepped – or was shoved – back out of it. Enter Jim Knowles, who is an Ivy Leaguer by education but more immediately arrived from the Big 12, not known for playing the bruising brand of Dick Butkus (RIP to the Illini product) defense preferred by the Big Ten.

Knowles’ defense ranked sixth nationally last season, but folded at the most inopportune times in losses to Michigan and Georgia, which prompted outside-the-program accusations and inside-the-program concern that the OSU defensive coordinator was taking too many risks.

Fast forward to this fall, when a more conservative defensive mindset showed up and showed off, most notably against Notre Dame two weeks ago, when Knowles mixed in creative schemes but mostly played things safe. Result: the potent Fighting Irish offense managed just 14 points.

But were Ohio State fans convinced? Maybe some. Perhaps most, but the belief began crumbling when Maryland put up those quick 10 points.

“We always struggle against mobile quarterbacks like Taulia Tagovailoa.”

“I miss the Silver Bullets.”

“Is esteemed D-line coach Larry Johnson slipping?”

“I couldn’t quite understand what was going on there.”

Uh, that last quote was from Ryan Day after the Buckeyes (5-0) rallied for a 37-17 win.

Day was talking mostly about the offense, which looked like it was napping. But the defense was groggy, too.

Then Josh Proctor happened. The sixth-year free safety snagged a Tagovailoa pass and returned it for six points, putting a bounce in the step of a defense that needed a wake-up call.

And after that? Maryland managed just seven more points, which is mighty impressive considering the Terps came in with the 13th-ranked scoring offense in the nation (38.6). Tagovailoa was held in check, completing barely 50% of his passes (21 of 41) with the two picks.

“The defense did great things,” Day said, explaining how Knowles’ calls were a step ahead of Maryland’s offense the last three quarters. “Two sacks and a pick six? If you had told me that going into the game I would have signed on the dotted line.”

The defense has been stellar into October, and honestly underappreciated. Entering Saturday, Ohio State was tied with Air Force in allowing the fewest “explosive” plays, and the Buckeyes are one of only three teams that have yet to allow 40-yard gain.

Knowles bristles when hearing his defense described as bend-but-don’t-break.

“I would never call a defense I was associated with that,” he said upon his arrival in Columbus. “To me, defense is a right-now proposition … so I never think about bending but not breaking.”

Day explained the balance between taking risks and being careful is a fine one, but so far this season the Buckeyes have walked the line well.

We’ll know more in a few weeks when Penn State comes to town. And next month in Ann Arbor. But so far, so good for those bleeders of scarlet and gray who have been grumbling on and on and on.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football defense finally puts up dukes, drops Maryland